Introducing Golden Bachelor: All the Details on the Franchise's Rosy New Installment

This could very well be a love story for the ages.

On the heels of renewing The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, ABC also announced their latest franchise, The Golden Bachelor on May 16. In contrast to the network's Bachelor Nation shows that usually feature single people within their 20s and 30s, this rosy new spinoff will follow an older man as he tries to find true love in the latter half of his life.

"The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities," the network's May 16 press release read. "In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Though the identity of the "Golden" man and his fellow participants have yet to be revealed, ABC executive Rob Mills had previously shared a heartwarming glimpse of the potential matches seen behind-the-scenes.