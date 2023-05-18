17 Times Ariana Madix SURved Fashion Realness on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ariana Madix always gets the assignment when it comes to fashion. The Vanderpump Rules star made jaws drop with her outfit from the Season 10 reunion. No wonder Andy Cohen dubbed it a "revenge dress" during a March 22 video shared on Instagram Stories. Ariana responded, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed." She was referring to her ex Tom Sandoval, of course. Tom had a months-long affair with Ariana's close friend and co-star Raquel Leviss, the term "Scandoval" was born, and fans haven't stopped talking about it ever since the news broke in March 2023.
Of course, that red ensemble is nothing short of iconic, but it's one of many on-trend looks that Ariana SURved this season. She wore this $27 little black dress from Steve Madden during the Season 10 premiere. Ariana was effortlessly cool in this rust orange dress with cut-outs. She brought the positive vibes with these adorable smiley face slippers.
Just raise your glasses high to Ariana's best looks of the season, including some budget-friendly alternatives. She may not get the pens and batteries, but she always gets it with her style.
Ariana Madix's Best Outfits From Vanderpump Rules Season 10
Ariana SURved up a show-stopping look before the season even started with this feather-adorned purple mini dress.
Bronx and Banco Odessa Blazer
All eyes will be on you in this head-turning violet look.
Nasty Gal Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs
If you can't get enough of the purple feathers, check out this fun blazer.
Ariana slayed the Season 10 episode intro with this on-trend color-blocked dress.
The Bar Twist Dress
Unfortunately, the dress is sold out in blue/green. Thankfully, it is available in pink/purple and black at Revolve. You can also get the pink/purple version from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Ariana proved that a little, black dress is always a good idea during the Season 10 premiere.
Steve Madden Nicole Dress
This not-so-basic little black dress is a style you can rock all year long. There are so many ways to style it throughout the seasons. Amazon also has this style in red, zebra print, and a peach floral print.
Of course, this isn't an outfit, but this wave iron is in here as an honorary mention. Ariana didn't need a glam squad to do her hair for James Kennedy's DJ gig during the Season 10 premiere. She styled her own hair with some gorgeous waves using this pink iron when she was getting ready with Raquel Leviss.
Mermade Hair PRO Waver 32mm Triple Barrel Deep Waver Curling Iron
It doesn't get any easier than using this wave iron, which comes in two different sizes.
A hairstylist reviewed, "This waver makes super gorgeous, very quick waves with a nice, deep bevel. As a stylist I'm constantly looking for tools that are this reliable and work so quickly! It's comfortable to use even over a long period of time, and holds heat while I'm working with no issues slowing down. I'm super happy with this waver and would recommend it not only to casual users but even to stylists as a pro tool as well."
Ariana killed her first confessional look of the season with this leather outfit.
Nanushka Moha Faux-Leather Dress
You'll feel confessional-ready in this off-the-shoulder leather mini.
Bardot Marinella Mini Dress
If you want a leather mini at a lower price point, here's a head-turning dress.
Ariana was chic, yet casual with this trendy cut-out dress that she wore while touring a potential space for Something About Her with Katie Maloney.
Lulus The Way I Feel Cutout Midi Sweater Dress
You can go casual with this ensemble or you can dress it up with some heels and accessories. This midi-dress has adjustable straps to customize your fit and it's available in three stunning colors.
Ariana complemented her white outfit with a matching bag en route to a tasting at Schwartz & Sandy's.
Peta + Jain Paloma Bag
This multifunctional bag is just as fashionable and it is practical. You can use the chain as a strap or use the longer strap and rock this as a crossbody. There are eight colors to choose from.
Ariana wore these chic pajamas while she peacefully enjoyed her morning latte before the pool party drama.
Open Edit Lettuce Edge Plissé Pajamas
These pajamas are so elegant that you can even rock them as an outfit with the right shoes and accessories. This set also comes in white.
Ariana was red hot during her second confessional look of the season.
House of CB Anais Satin Corset Midi Dress
This corset-inspired dress is a great wedding guest look. It's also available in black.
Ariana looked radiant in this tiered floral dress that she wore for Scheana Shay's surprise bridal shower at Lisa Vanderpump's Villa Rosa.
ASTR the Label Midsummer Dress
This gorgeous dress is perfect for a garden party, brunch, or any day when you want to look dressed up and feel comfortable.
Lulus Cascading Crush Blue Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress
If you love the look of a tiered floral dress, but you'd prefer a lower print point, check this one out. This brunch-ready dress comes in five colors.
Ariana wore this vibrant ombré mini dress for the first group dinner in Mexico.
Rococo Sand Short Dress
Stand out from the crowd in this bright dress with ties at the shoulder straps.
Ariana wore a zip-up sweatshirt and smiley face slippers while she discussed freezing embryos with Tom Sandoval.
YJJY Smile Face Slippers
Always have good vibes when you're at home with these adorable smiley face slippers. They are available in five colors and they have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jemma Russo Foxy Elegance Cotton Full-Zip Jacket & Jogging Pants Female
This zip-up sweatshirt comes with matching joggers. Amazon has these sets in black and brown.
Ariana dazzled in a glamorous sparkly dress at Lala Kent's birthday party.
Alice + Olivia Havana Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Showcase all of the trends with this sheer, maxi dress that has cut-outs too. You can get this in silver from Saks Off 5th and The Outnet. Farfetch has it in black.
Revenge is best served hot, red hot. Ariana left no crumbs behind with her reunion look.
SER.O.YA Eden Dress
If you love that cut-out look, this dress is another trendy option at a lower price point.
wybzd Women Hollow Cut Out Dress
This mini dress definitely SURves that reunion aesthetic. You can also get this one in black.
The Vanderpump Rules cast dressed in all black for a girls night post-Scandoval, but Ariana was good as gold in this sparkly mini dress.
Ramy Brook Leith Metallic Mini Dress
Shine bright like the star that you are in this sparkling gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.
Superdown Aura Mini Dress
If you love that sparkly mini, but you want something at a lower price point, this metallic dress comes in three colors.
ASOS Design Embellished Drape Detail Mini Dress With Button Detail in Gold
Make a statement in this gold mini dress from ASOS.
Ariana's revenge dress looks continued with her return on Watch What Happens Live after the Scandoval. She killed it in this black lacy number.
Alessandra Rich Web Lace Gown
Own the room in this statement-making black, lace gown.
Nasty Gal Dobby Mesh Cami Midi Dress
Channel that WWHL look at a lower price point with this mesh cami midi-dress.
Forever 21 Sheer Lace Slit Midi Dress
This sheer midi-dress is a showstopper, for sure. It also comes in white.
Lulus Destination Summer Black Crochet Halter Maxi Bodysuit Dress
Go for the plunge with this halter maxi dress.
If you want to do Vanderpump Rules-inspired shopping, check out these Amazon picks from Lala Kent.
