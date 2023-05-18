Update!

17 Times Ariana Madix SURved Fashion Realness on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Ariana Madix told Tom Sandoval "you don't deserve to look at this" during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, but her revenge dress isn't the only head-turning outfit from this season.

E! Insider Shop, Ariana Madix Vanderpump Rules LooksNicole Weingart/Bravo

Ariana Madix always gets the assignment when it comes to fashion. The Vanderpump Rules star made jaws drop with her outfit from the Season 10 reunion. No wonder Andy Cohen dubbed it a "revenge dress" during a March 22 video shared on Instagram Stories. Ariana responded, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed." She was referring to her ex Tom Sandoval, of course. Tom had a months-long affair with Ariana's close friend and co-star Raquel Leviss, the term "Scandoval" was born, and fans haven't stopped talking about it ever since the news broke in March 2023.

Of course, that red ensemble is nothing short of iconic, but it's one of many on-trend looks that Ariana SURved this season. She wore this $27 little black dress from Steve Madden during the Season 10 premiere. Ariana was effortlessly cool in this rust orange dress with cut-outs. She brought the positive vibes with these adorable smiley face slippers.

Just raise your glasses high to Ariana's best looks of the season, including some budget-friendly alternatives. She may not get the pens and batteries, but she always gets it with her style.

read
Ariana Madix Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Dresses on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix's Best Outfits From Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Ariana SURved up a show-stopping look before the season even started with this feather-adorned purple mini dress.

Bronx and Banco Odessa Blazer

All eyes will be on you in this head-turning violet look.

$650
Revolve
$650
Saks Fifth Avenue

Miss Circle Madeline Fuchsia Feather Trim Blazer Dress

If you love that feather dress, but want something at a lower price point, here's a fashionable fuchsia option.

$209
Miss Circle

Nasty Gal Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs

If you can't get enough of the purple feathers, check out this fun blazer.

$226
$42
Nasty Gal
Bravo

Ariana slayed the Season 10 episode intro with this on-trend color-blocked dress. 

The Bar Twist Dress

Unfortunately, the dress is sold out in blue/green. Thankfully, it is available in pink/purple and black at Revolve. You can also get the pink/purple version from Saks Fifth Avenue.

$495
$347
Pink/Purple-Revolve
$495
$347
Black
$495
Pink/Purple-Saks
Bravo

Ariana proved that a little, black dress is always a good idea during the Season 10 premiere. 

Steve Madden Nicole Dress

This not-so-basic little black dress is a style you can rock all year long. There are so many ways to style it throughout the seasons. Amazon also has this style in red, zebra print, and a peach floral print.

$27
Amazon
$69
$45
Nordstrom
$69
$49
Revolve
Bravo

Of course, this isn't an outfit, but this wave iron is in here as an honorary mention. Ariana didn't need a glam squad to do her hair for James Kennedy's DJ gig during the Season 10 premiere. She styled her own hair with some gorgeous waves using this pink iron when she was getting ready with Raquel Leviss.

Mermade Hair PRO Waver 32mm Triple Barrel Deep Waver Curling Iron

It doesn't get any easier than using this wave iron, which comes in two different sizes. 

A hairstylist reviewed, "This waver makes super gorgeous, very quick waves with a nice, deep bevel. As a stylist I'm constantly looking for tools that are this reliable and work so quickly! It's comfortable to use even over a long period of time, and holds heat while I'm working with no issues slowing down. I'm super happy with this waver and would recommend it not only to casual users but even to stylists as a pro tool as well."

$79
Amazon
$79
Skinstore
$79
Anthropologie
Bravo

Ariana killed her first confessional look of the season with this leather outfit.

Nanushka Moha Faux-Leather Dress

You'll feel confessional-ready in this off-the-shoulder leather mini

$645
Neiman Marcus

Bardot Marinella Mini Dress

If you want a leather mini at a lower price point, here's a head-turning dress.

$189
$130
Revolve
$189
$132
ASOS
Bravo

Ariana was chic, yet casual with this trendy cut-out dress that she wore while touring a potential space for Something About Her with Katie Maloney

Lulus The Way I Feel Cutout Midi Sweater Dress

You can go casual with this ensemble or you can dress it up with some heels and accessories. This midi-dress has adjustable straps to customize your fit and it's available in three stunning colors.

 

$64
Lulus
Bravo

Ariana complemented her white outfit with a matching bag en route to a tasting at Schwartz & Sandy's.

Peta + Jain Paloma Bag

This multifunctional bag is just as fashionable and it is practical. You can use the chain as a strap or use the longer strap and rock this as a crossbody. There are eight colors to choose from.

 

$50
Peta + Jain
$50
Princess Polly
Bravo

Ariana wore these chic pajamas while she peacefully enjoyed her morning latte before the pool party drama.

Open Edit Lettuce Edge Plissé Pajamas

These pajamas are so elegant that you can even rock them as an outfit with the right shoes and accessories. This set also comes in white.

$75
Nordstrom
Bravo

Ariana was red hot during her second confessional look of the season. 

House of CB Anais Satin Corset Midi Dress

This corset-inspired dress is a great wedding guest look. It's also available in black.

$255
Nordstrom
Bravo

Ariana looked radiant in this tiered floral dress that she wore for Scheana Shay's surprise bridal shower at Lisa Vanderpump's Villa Rosa.

ASTR the Label Midsummer Dress

This gorgeous dress is perfect for a garden party, brunch, or any day when you want to look dressed up and feel comfortable.

$188
Revolve

Lulus Cascading Crush Blue Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress

If you love the look of a tiered floral dress, but you'd prefer a lower print point, check this one out. This brunch-ready dress comes in five colors.

$86
Lulus
Braco

Ariana wore this vibrant ombré mini dress for the first group dinner in Mexico.

Rococo Sand Short Dress

Stand out from the crowd in this bright dress with ties at the shoulder straps.

$416
$362
Revolve
Bravo

Ariana wore a zip-up sweatshirt and smiley face slippers while she discussed freezing embryos with Tom Sandoval.

YJJY Smile Face Slippers

Always have good vibes when you're at home with these adorable smiley face slippers. They are available in five colors and they have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
Amazon

Jemma Russo Foxy Elegance Cotton Full-Zip Jacket & Jogging Pants Female

This zip-up sweatshirt comes with matching joggers. Amazon has these sets in black and brown.

$205
Amazon
Bravo

Ariana dazzled in a glamorous sparkly dress at Lala Kent's birthday party. 

Alice + Olivia Havana Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Showcase all of the trends with this sheer, maxi dress that has cut-outs too. You can get this in silver from Saks Off 5th and The Outnet. Farfetch has it in black.

$795
$318
Saks Off 5th
$795
$358
The Outnet
$795
$318
Farfetch
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Revenge is best served hot, red hot. Ariana left no crumbs behind with her reunion look.

Monot Crop Jacket and Monot Cutout Long Pencil Skirt

The instantly iconic revenge dress is actually a revenge top and matching skirt— that's just not as catchy. This ensemble will wow the crowd at any event. And, of course, you'll go viral any time you wear it.

$995
Top- FWRD
$795
Skirt

SER.O.YA Eden Dress

If you love that cut-out look, this dress is another trendy option at a lower price point. 

$295
Revolve
$295
$162
Bloomingdale's
$295
$207
FWRD

wybzd Women Hollow Cut Out Dress

This mini dress definitely SURves that reunion aesthetic. You can also get this one in black.

$21
Walmart
Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules cast dressed in all black for a girls night post-Scandoval, but Ariana was good as gold in this sparkly mini dress.

Ramy Brook Leith Metallic Mini Dress

Shine bright like the star that you are in this sparkling gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.

$625
$281
Saks Fifth Avenue
$625
$438
Ramy Brook
$625
Neiman Marcus

Superdown Aura Mini Dress

If you love that sparkly mini, but you want something at a lower price point, this metallic dress comes in three colors.

$66
Revolve

ASOS Design Embellished Drape Detail Mini Dress With Button Detail in Gold

Make a statement in this gold mini dress from ASOS.

$105
$64
ASOS
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo

Ariana's revenge dress looks continued with her return on Watch What Happens Live after the Scandoval. She killed it in this black lacy number.

Alessandra Rich Web Lace Gown

Own the room in this statement-making black, lace gown.

$2,590
FWRD
$2,520
Mytheresa
$2,690
LuisaViaRoma

Nasty Gal Dobby Mesh Cami Midi Dress

Channel that WWHL look at a lower price point with this mesh cami midi-dress.

$86
$34
Nasty Gal

Forever 21 Sheer Lace Slit Midi Dress

This sheer midi-dress is a showstopper, for sure. It also comes in white.

$35
$28
Forever 21

Lulus Destination Summer Black Crochet Halter Maxi Bodysuit Dress

Go for the plunge with this halter maxi dress.

$79
Lulus

If you want to do Vanderpump Rules-inspired shopping, check out these Amazon picks from Lala Kent

—Originally published May 17, 2023 at 4 AM PT.

