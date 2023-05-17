15 Times Ariana Madix SURved Fashion Realness on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ariana Madix always gets the assignment when it comes to fashion. The Vanderpump Rules star made jaws drop with her outfit from the Season 10 reunion. No wonder Andy Cohen dubbed it a "revenge dress" during a March 22 video shared on Instagram Stories. Ariana responded, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed." She was referring to her ex Tom Sandoval, of course. Tom had a months-long affair with Ariana's close friend and co-star Raquel Leviss, the term "Scandoval" was born, and fans haven't stopped talking about it ever since the news broke in March 2023.

Of course, that red ensemble is nothing short of iconic, but it's one of many on-trend looks that Ariana SURved this season. She wore this $27 little black dress from Steve Madden during the Season 10 premiere. Ariana was effortlessly cool in this rust orange dress with cut-outs. She brought the positive vibes with these adorable smiley face slippers.

Just raise your glasses high to Ariana's best looks of the season, including some budget-friendly alternatives. She may not get the pens and batteries, but she always gets it with her style.