Blake Shelton Has the Best Reaction to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on The Voice

Blake Shelton Tells Best Thing About The Voice For His Final Season

Blake Shelton is saddling up for Reba McEntire's The Voice takeover.

After NBC announced May 15 that the country legend will be replacing the longtime coach on the singing competition's upcoming 24th season, he's is weighing in on the Grammy winner's new gig.

"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Shelton exclusively told E! News on the May 16 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."

And the "God's Country" singer—who announced he was stepping away from the series in October—has full confidence in the star's coaching abilities.