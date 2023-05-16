Emotional Vin Diesel Details How Meadow Walker’s Fast X Cameo Honors Her Late Dad Paul Walker

Watch : BEST Moments From the FAST X Rome Red Carpet

Vin Diesel is keeping Paul Walker's memory alive a quarter mile at a time.

Not only has he continued to pay tribute to his late Fast and Furious co-star over the years, he also welcomed a new co-star for franchise's latest installment: Paul's daughter Meadow Walker. And as Vin revealed, it was quite a moving experience having her on the Fast X set.

"I am proud of the fact that she so beautifully wants to honor her father," Vin shared with E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the Fast X red carpet in Rome May 12. "As a father we hope that our children will want to honor us in that way."

As for what Paul would think of Meadow's performance? "I think he's smiling," the Marvel star continued. "I think he's smiling at her performance. I think he's smiling at not only her performance, but at the fact that what him and I dreamed of—which was taking a saga to a 10th chapter—and to feel this love, the cherry on top is the fact that is daughter is a cameo."