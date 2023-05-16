Helen Mirren Brings the Drama With Vibrant Blue Hair at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Helen Mirren wowed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she unveiled bright blue hair and matched her look with an equally vibrant blue gown.

By Alyssa Morin May 16, 2023 6:47 PMTags
Red CarpetBeautyHairMakeoverHelen MirrenTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Helen Mirren Explains Why Zachary Levi Is Hollywood's Hottest Man

Hit the brakes, Helen Mirren just debuted a dramatic transformation.

While attending the opening ceremony and Jeanne du Barry screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16, the Fast X actress turned heads on the red carpet with a brand-new blue hair color.

Making her entrance all the more exciting, Helen paired her vibrant 'do with a matching baby blue gown that featured an off-the-shoulder design, a plunging neckline and a ruched bodice attached to a floor-length train. She added extra oomph to her look by holding up a black fan with the inscription, "Worth It." Indeed, she is.

The Oscar winner, who is no stranger to wowing on the red carpet, recently opened up about her experimental approach to beauty. 

"I don't think there should be any rules and luckily there are less and less," she told British Vogue in an interview published May 16. "Accepting who you are, finding confidence in it and not resisting it is the best beauty advice. You know, the minute you have confidence and you're not trying to be something that you're not, everything about you relaxes...you're happy." 

photos
2023 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings

However, there was a time when Helen admitted to not fussing with her style.

"I always used to cut my own hair, I certainly never dyed it, apart from privately with my L'Oréal Age Perfect Hair Dye," she shared. "But I grew it long during COVID and now I can flick it all over my shoulder. I quite like the fact that it was sort of against the rules for women of my age to have long hair."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

2

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

3

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

She continued, "Your life as you get older gets fuller. You get wiser, too, inevitably, because you know more stuff."

Well, now The Queen actress knows what it's like to rock an electrifying hairstyle. Keep scrolling to see her fabulous 'do, plus other celebrity transformations.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

2

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

3

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

4

MrBeast Star Chris Tyson Shares Photo Amid Hormone Replacement Therapy

5

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama Will Shock You in Preview