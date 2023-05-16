Helen Mirren Brings the Drama With Vibrant Blue Hair at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Watch : Helen Mirren Explains Why Zachary Levi Is Hollywood's Hottest Man

Hit the brakes, Helen Mirren just debuted a dramatic transformation.

While attending the opening ceremony and Jeanne du Barry screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16, the Fast X actress turned heads on the red carpet with a brand-new blue hair color.

Making her entrance all the more exciting, Helen paired her vibrant 'do with a matching baby blue gown that featured an off-the-shoulder design, a plunging neckline and a ruched bodice attached to a floor-length train. She added extra oomph to her look by holding up a black fan with the inscription, "Worth It." Indeed, she is.

The Oscar winner, who is no stranger to wowing on the red carpet, recently opened up about her experimental approach to beauty.

"I don't think there should be any rules and luckily there are less and less," she told British Vogue in an interview published May 16. "Accepting who you are, finding confidence in it and not resisting it is the best beauty advice. You know, the minute you have confidence and you're not trying to be something that you're not, everything about you relaxes...you're happy."