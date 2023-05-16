Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Settle Dispute Over Lisa Marie Presley's Estate

Watch : Priscilla Presley Speaks Out Amid Trust Legal Battle

Lisa Marie Presley's family is coming together following her death.

Four months after the late singer's mother, Priscilla Presley, filed documents questioning the validity of Lisa Marie's will, a settlement has been reached in the matter.

"The families are happy," Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun shared with reporters outside a May 16 court hearing, per CNN. "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

Meanwhile, a representative for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who was named in the will as the beneficiary of Lisa Marie's estate, told the outlet that she "is very content" following the agreement.

According to CNN, attorneys for both sides have shared plans to "file a motion to seal the settlement agreement," with the judge setting a June 12 deadline and a follow-up court hearing for Aug. 4. No further details about the settlement have been made public at this time.

E! News has reached out to Pricilla and Riley's respective legal teams for comment and has not heard back.

In the Jan. 28 court filings obtained by E! News, Priscilla alleged there were "issues surrounding the authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will that gave her initial position of co-trustee to her two oldest kids: Riley and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.