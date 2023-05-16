The Future of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Revealed

ABC announced the fate of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise franchises. Plus, the network announced its latest franchise, The Golden Bachelor.

Will you accept this renewal?
 
Bachelor Nation can officially rejoice: The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will return for season 28 and season nine respectively, ABC announced May 16.

The journey continues beyond just that. In most dramatic moment yet—ok, not really—the network announced the franchise's newest installment: The Golden Bachelor. Airing this fall, the series will feature an older generation setting out on their hunt for a happily ever after.

"One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," ABC shared in a statement. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

The rosy news comes nearly two months after the franchise announced a major behind-the-scenes shakeup. After 46 seasons at the helm of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, creator Mike Fleiss shared he would be moving on from the network.

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years," Mike said in a statement shared in March. "They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."

As far as who the journey will continue with on-camera for the shows? That has yet to be confirmed. But these aren't the only must-watch moments that have solidified fates.

Keep reading to see whether your favorite TV shows have been renewed this year.

