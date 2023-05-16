The Future of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Revealed

Watch : The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown!

Will you accept this renewal?



Bachelor Nation can officially rejoice: The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will return for season 28 and season nine respectively, ABC announced May 16.

The journey continues beyond just that. In most dramatic moment yet—ok, not really—the network announced the franchise's newest installment: The Golden Bachelor. Airing this fall, the series will feature an older generation setting out on their hunt for a happily ever after.

"One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," ABC shared in a statement. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

The rosy news comes nearly two months after the franchise announced a major behind-the-scenes shakeup. After 46 seasons at the helm of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, creator Mike Fleiss shared he would be moving on from the network.