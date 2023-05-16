Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and More Stars Shine at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Stars attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 didn't disappoint with their red carpet style. From a sea of sparkly designs to eye-catching beauty transformation, these looks deserve all the awards.

Ooh la la, celebrities are bringing high fashion to France.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on May 16 with Hollywood's biggest and brightest turning heads on the red carpet.

Case in point? Elle Fanning served not one but two fashion fantasies, wearing a Cinderella blue slip dress at the Hotel Martinez that featured a plunging neckline, a ruffled mermaid hemline and dainty spaghetti straps. She styled the look with a neck scarf and bold red lips

Later in the day, while at the Jeanne du Barry screening and opening ceremony, The Great star shined bright in a sparkly Alexander McQueen gown. The corseted bodice consisted of architectural floral petals and sparkly silver beading that sprinkled into the skirt, making it look as if she was powdered in fairy dust.

Additionally, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Uma Thurman rivaled the red carpet in fiery red gowns, while Helen Mirren wowed in a vibrant blue body-hugging dress that perfectly matched her dramatic new hair color.

photos
Riskiest Looks at Cannes Film Festival

Of course, there was no shortage of glitzy and glamorous looks, as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Alessandra Ambrosio glittered from head-to-toe with their embellished designs in shades of silver and red.

And juror Brie Larson set the tone for the 2023 film festival at the Palais des Festivals, wearing a fierce Chanel jumpsuit that featured an explosion of colorful flowers. 

To see all of the fabulous, fun and fashionable red carpet moments from the star-studded event (which runs through May 27), keep on scrolling.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Uma Thurman

Photopix/GC Images

Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brie Larson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Fan Bingbing

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Michael Douglas
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Iris Law

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paul Dano

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elle Fanning

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ruben Östlund & Brie Larson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rungano Nyoni, Julia Ducournau, Ruben Östlund, Brie Larson & Maryam Touzani

