Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and More Stars Shine at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Watch : See Anne Hathaway's Titanic-Esque Sparkly Jewelry at Cannes

Ooh la la, celebrities are bringing high fashion to France.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on May 16 with Hollywood's biggest and brightest turning heads on the red carpet.

Case in point? Elle Fanning served not one but two fashion fantasies, wearing a Cinderella blue slip dress at the Hotel Martinez that featured a plunging neckline, a ruffled mermaid hemline and dainty spaghetti straps. She styled the look with a neck scarf and bold red lips.

Later in the day, while at the Jeanne du Barry screening and opening ceremony, The Great star shined bright in a sparkly Alexander McQueen gown. The corseted bodice consisted of architectural floral petals and sparkly silver beading that sprinkled into the skirt, making it look as if she was powdered in fairy dust.

Additionally, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Uma Thurman rivaled the red carpet in fiery red gowns, while Helen Mirren wowed in a vibrant blue body-hugging dress that perfectly matched her dramatic new hair color.