Stay Safe & Stylish With These Top-Rated Anti-Theft Bags From Amazon

There is nothing more important than keeping your most prized possessions safe while you're on the go. Whether you're traveling, commuting to work or simply running errands, investing in an anti-theft bag will probably end up being a total lifesaver. It's the perfect solution to keeping your essentials organized and shielded away from pickpockets, no matter where you're headed. As the saying goes, it's better to be safe than sorry.
There are tons of wonderful anti-theft bags out there, but we managed to narrow down a few of our top contenders. From trendy messenger bags with lots of compartments to waist wallets with RFID blocking material and more, we rounded up the best anti-theft bags from Amazon. Ahead, find some of our favorite affordable anti-theft bags that will keep all of your essentials safe in style.
Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Hobo Bag
You can snag this trendy sage green anti-theft hobo bag for your next vacation, but it will easily become your go-to purse when you're running errands. The look is as fashion-forward as it is practical, which is a huge plus.
One reviewer says, "Lots of pockets and plenty of room for anything you need! Also love the safety features. Whenever I'm shopping I secure my purse by using either the child safety straps or put my purse strap around the cart handle so the clasps make that really easy."
PINCNEL Anti-Theft Backpack
This anti-theft backpack is super practical and stylish, and comes in 13 different colors. You can wear it as a crossbody or a backpack, and it has over 18,900 glowing reviews.
One reviewer gushes, "This backpack is everything plus what I was looking for. The fact that it opens against your body rather than out open to anybody that walks by was why I purchased it and I'm looking forward to having many enjoyable trips with it. The quality is excellent as well. And it looks beautiful!"
Pacsafe Coversafe X100 Anti-Theft RFID Blocking Waist Wallet
If you're looking for a practical and minimal waist wallet, this one from Amazon will do the trick while keeping your essentials safe. The small anti-theft waist wallet is slim enough to be worn beneath your clothing, and it also has RFID blocking material to protect your credit cards from hacker scanning.
One reviewer shares, "Bought this for my dad for the family trip to Paris. He wore this everyday and on the subway someone actually tried to pickpocket him! Thank God we had this! Definitely will use for future trips! It also holds a lot of stuff."
Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
This anti-theft messenger bag is super practical and versatile. It's perfect for storing all your essentials for day trips, family vacations and more. The bag has thousands of glowing ratings, and reviewers love that it has lots of compartments and pockets.
One reviewer gushes, "Love the myriad compartments this purse has, which makes it easy to stay organized when traveling. Everything has a place, and I particularly love how the water bottle holders can be collapsed when not in use."
AMBOR Anti Theft Business Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port
This backpack truly does it all. The anti-theft backpack is perfect to use while commuting to work or going on vacation. The backpack comes with a USB charging port, so you can charge your phone on the go. The best part? It's only $30 over at Amazon, and it has over 11,000 positive ratings.
One reviewer gushes, "You can really fit a lot in this backpack. I've used it several times already as my "personal" item on airlines and it's perfect. I've been able to pack shoes, clothes, passport and wallet with room to spare. Love the print too - pretty and feminine. Very happy with this purchase."
SUKRY Nylon Crossbody Bag for Women with Anti-Theft RFID Pocket
This anti-theft messenger crossbody bag has lots of pockets and compartments for all your important belongings. The look comes with an RFID protection pocket, too. There are lots of different colors to choose from, and the bag is currently on sale for just $30.
One reviewer raves, "I want this in every colour. It's perfect. Rain proof, SO BIG but carries small. I've literally never had a more perfect bag. 10/10 I love it so much. So many pockets and they don't do that thing where if you fill one, it bulges into the next one so you can't actually use all the pockets. This bag does not do that at all. Every pocket is functional. I have empty pockets!!! I've never had empty pockets before. I absolutely adore this bag and will be buying in more colours!!"
