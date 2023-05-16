Step Inside RuPaul's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Stars on Working With Ariana Grande

Step inside RuPaul's mansion, baby.

The RuPaul's Drag Race host recently opened up the doors to his and husband Georges LeBar's gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion for Architectural Digest's Open Home series. And the May 16 video gives full insight into the glamour that surrounds Ru—both on the Drag Race stage and at home.

As expected, there are no shortage of fabulous touches inside the home, which features rooms curated to a particular theme—including a disco room.

"We love music and we love to dance," RuPaul explained while showing off the room's 26 disco balls hanging from the ceiling, "and when I was coming up there was always a place that said cocktails, dancing, that doesn't happen anymore so we decided we needed a disco in our house and this is it."

But the grooviness doesn't end there, as in addition to a "Hollywood Regency Dorothy Draper-inspired fireplace" the 62-year-old lined the walls with some of disco's most iconic faces—including Billie Holliday, Grace Jones and Diana Ross.