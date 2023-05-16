Step Inside RuPaul's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Step inside RuPaul's mansion, baby.
The RuPaul's Drag Race host recently opened up the doors to his and husband Georges LeBar's gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion for Architectural Digest's Open Home series. And the May 16 video gives full insight into the glamour that surrounds Ru—both on the Drag Race stage and at home.
As expected, there are no shortage of fabulous touches inside the home, which features rooms curated to a particular theme—including a disco room.
"We love music and we love to dance," RuPaul explained while showing off the room's 26 disco balls hanging from the ceiling, "and when I was coming up there was always a place that said cocktails, dancing, that doesn't happen anymore so we decided we needed a disco in our house and this is it."
But the grooviness doesn't end there, as in addition to a "Hollywood Regency Dorothy Draper-inspired fireplace" the 62-year-old lined the walls with some of disco's most iconic faces—including Billie Holliday, Grace Jones and Diana Ross.
As he put it, "They are all beautiful and inspire us to dance and move around."
RuPaul is known for his iconic ensembles over the years, so of course the closet space is nothing short of perfection. The home features a sprawling walk-in closet and a second space solely dedicated to his drag costumes.
"We took two bedrooms and turned it into my closet and I've got everything in here," he recounted as the camera panned across his rainbow wardrobe. "It's kind of like a historical artifact. Every shopping trip I've ever gone on—even Lil Jon's—are documented right here in this very room."
But his closet isn't the only place fit for a queen, as one powder room is designed with green silk and gold leaf wallpaper, with Victorian-era inspired silhouette figures featuring his own profile in different wigs.
"The house is a touchstone to remind me to inspire people to feel the magic that's seemingly so elusive these days," RuPaul explained. "It's meant to be whimsical and fun. None of it is to be taken too seriously."
But for as grand as the mansion is, RuPaul prefers intimate gatherings over grand soiree.
"I entertain on television, not at my house," he said. "When you live such a public life, you need boundaries."