MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Shares New Photo After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

After sharing in April that they started hormone replacement therapy, YouTuber Chris Tyson, who often appears in MrBeast videos, gave fans an update.

By Elyse Dupre May 16, 2023 5:42 PMTags
YouTubeCelebrities
Watch: MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson is sharing their journey. 

More than a month after the YouTuber announced they're undergoing hormone replacement therapy, they gave their fans an update with a new photo. Posting pictures from before and after they began HRT, Chris tweeted May 15, "Me when [The Legend of Zelda] Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out." 

The social media star—who notes in their Twitter bio that they use "any pronouns"—first told their followers in April that they'd started hormone replacement therapy two months prior, reflecting on the impact it has had on their life.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Chris—who often appears in YouTube videos along with MrBeasttweeted April 5. "The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

photos
Forbes' Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020

The following day, the content creator shared that their "hairlines and facial shape has already started to change," adding how "the amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

Twitter

Trending Stories

1

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

2

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

3

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

And Chris said they've received an outpouring of love from their pals.

"All my friends have been so supportive!" they tweeted. "My family, however, is still learning and trying to understand/accept. Because for them, like many people, this was a shock. But the people who KNOW me have been silently cheering me on the whole way!"

The internet personality also expressed their gratitude for their 2-year-old Tucker.

"If I didn't have this little nugget I'd never have gotten this far," they wrote. "He's taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can't wait to learn through life together."

In a separate tweet, Chris added, "I know I'm going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."

Ultimately, Chris is looking forward to the future, tweeting on April 7, "It's never too late, to start being yourself."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

2

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

3

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

4

MrBeast Star Chris Tyson Shares Photo Amid Hormone Replacement Therapy

5

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama Will Shock You in Preview