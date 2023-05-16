MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Shares New Photo After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

Watch : MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson is sharing their journey.

More than a month after the YouTuber announced they're undergoing hormone replacement therapy, they gave their fans an update with a new photo. Posting pictures from before and after they began HRT, Chris tweeted May 15, "Me when [The Legend of Zelda] Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out."

The social media star—who notes in their Twitter bio that they use "any pronouns"—first told their followers in April that they'd started hormone replacement therapy two months prior, reflecting on the impact it has had on their life.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Chris—who often appears in YouTube videos along with MrBeast—tweeted April 5. "The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."