Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Sol de Janeiro Body Cream and Fragrance With 16,800+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The best way to cultivate a vibe is with a scent that I love. Smelling a fragrance that I enjoy puts me in a good mood, calms me down, and just translates to everything else that I do. Smell good, feel good, do good. Not to mention that I love "you smell amazing" compliment. It just never gets old.

If you're looking for the perfect reset, shoppers cannot get enough of the Sol de Janeiro Body Fragrance Mist. The Cheirosa '68 Tropical scent is a hair and body mist with notes of Brazilian Jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sheer vanilla that reminds shoppers of a "tropical vacation." Who doesn't want to feel like they're on vacation all the time, right?

Go all out with that beloved scent and pair it with the Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream. It's formulated with Cacay Oil, which is a gentle retinol alternative. You can get smooth skin with this elasticity-boosting, collagen-rich body lotion, according to the brand. And, of course, just like all Sol de Janeiro products, this one smells absolutely amazing.

Get bouncy skin and a compliment-worthy fragrance with this unbeatable product combination.