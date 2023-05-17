Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Sol de Janeiro Body Cream and Fragrance With 16,800+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The best way to cultivate a vibe is with a scent that I love. Smelling a fragrance that I enjoy puts me in a good mood, calms me down, and just translates to everything else that I do. Smell good, feel good, do good. Not to mention that I love "you smell amazing" compliment. It just never gets old.
If you're looking for the perfect reset, shoppers cannot get enough of the Sol de Janeiro Body Fragrance Mist. The Cheirosa '68 Tropical scent is a hair and body mist with notes of Brazilian Jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sheer vanilla that reminds shoppers of a "tropical vacation." Who doesn't want to feel like they're on vacation all the time, right?
Go all out with that beloved scent and pair it with the Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream. It's formulated with Cacay Oil, which is a gentle retinol alternative. You can get smooth skin with this elasticity-boosting, collagen-rich body lotion, according to the brand. And, of course, just like all Sol de Janeiro products, this one smells absolutely amazing.
Get bouncy skin and a compliment-worthy fragrance with this unbeatable product combination.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Immerse yourself in this fresh, bright scent from Sol de Janeiro. It's an inviting floral scent that will make you feel like you have your own little oasis. You can use this as a hair mist and a body fragrance.
A shopper said, "It smells so good y'all trust. It honestly is worth it so totally indulge. Personally, 68 is my favorite ever."
Another raved, "I love this purchase of Cheriosa 68 because I smell like an ocean breeze, floral, and the beach all in one. I would make future purchases for this scent. The scent lasts on me all day and night."
Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream
Warm this lotion in your hands and apply it in circular motions all over your body. The brand recommends using this lotion twice a day.
This not your average lotion. Shoppers have been gushing over their results. Check out some of their rave reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream Reviews
A shopper said, "My arms, hands and décolleté look 100 percent better after using this product!! I'm on my 4 th jar… I'm addicted, and the fragrance is wonderful!!"
Another shared, "Favorite lotion because it's very moisturizing and smells so good! It leaves nice shine on my skin and I use on days when my skin needs extra nourishment. It's thick & creamy and use after showers, princess lotion it's like so pretty and first time ordering from Amazon came in untouched and fresh and full of genuine sol de janeiro product! Worth a try for dry skin types! Firms and plumps and smells like jasmine flowers."
Someone reviewed, "I had tried a few of the other Sol de-Janeiro creams before this but they lacked something. This variety has everything; it softens my skin and makes it very smooth,the softness lasts, and the scent is wonderful! It's called Beija Flor. It's not inexpensive, but it's worth every cent. Try it, you won't sorry!"
A reviewer said, "Ya'll this left my skin SO soft and smooth, and I swear my cellulite is less noticeable. I have used this in conjunction with dry brushing (3 nights a week, when I remember lol) and I'm seeing good results with less dimpling."
