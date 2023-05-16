The Biggest Bombshells From Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

Story of a Troubled Childhood

Anna Nicole Smith called her mother Virgie Mae Hogan, who died in 2018, "kind of a tyrant" and claimed Virgie, who worked as a sheriff's deputy in Houston, would handcuff her to her bed for days and "just beat her mercilessly," according to Smith's friend and fellow strip club dancer identified in the Netflix documentary as "Missy."

Missy, who shares in the film that she ran away from home at 13 after being sexually abused, says she was understandably slow to trust people at the time, but she trusted Smith and felt she had "no reason to disbelieve her."

Smith's former personal assistant Nathan Collins says in the documentary that Smith "didn't like to talk about her childhood," but "she liked to talk about how much she hated her family." And designer Pol' Atteu, Smith's go-to couturier and confidante, says, "She would always tell me, she hated her mother...The only thing I knew that Anna ever wanted to do was never to be like Virgie."

However, Smith's younger brother Donald Hart states in the film that any accusation of abuse Smith made about their mother was not true. "My mother was a very sweet, loving person," he says. As the years went by, "they did talk to each other behind the scenes, and they cared about each other."

Missy also recalls later in the film that "the only person" she could ever remember always coming to Smith's rescue was her mother. "There were times that we got out of a lot of trouble because of Virgie," she says. "If she had not been in law enforcement, we would've been in prison a couple of times."

And Virgie said in a never-before-heard interview excerpted in the film that her daughter told her that having a sob story was good for her career. Asked if she wanted people to think good things about her, Smith allegedly replied, "Not if bad pays better."