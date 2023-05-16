The Biggest Bombshells From Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

What is left to uncover about Anna Nicole Smith?
The life of the pinup-proportioned model turned pop culture novelty has seemingly been thoroughly dissected in the 16 years since she tragically died at the age of 39, having packed some impressive highs alongside the most disturbing of lows into her short life.
But a new Netflix documentary is out to prove the implied challenge built right into the title. Featuring reminiscences from family and friends who knew the star born Vickie Lynn Hogan way back when, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me plumbs her early life and the events that may have led to her ultimately irreversible downfall.
As it turns out, there's always more to learn.
And even the retro footage of Smith in the film is a poignant reminder of how stunning she was—and how old-school-Hollywood magnetic, the camera just adoring her.
"I would like people to come away with more empathy for her, more understanding, perhaps fall in love with her a bit, as I think us, the filmmaking team have, and show that she was complex," director Ursula Macfarlane told USA Today. "If we can get to the point where people understand her better and just don't judge her as much, then that will make me very happy."
Scroll on for the bombshells unpacked in Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me: