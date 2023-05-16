Ariana Madix Reveals the Shocking First Time She Learned Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex

It's the moment that changed Ariana Madix's life forever.
The Vanderpump Rules star is revealing the exact moment she first learned her then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval had sex with their co-star Raquel Leviss in a shocking May 16 preview of the Bravo series' season 10 finale.
According to Ariana, she discovered proof of their months-long affair on his phone while filming last year.
"I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing," the 37-year-old tells BFFs Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay in the sneak peek. "I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before."
Ariana also noted that Tom and Raquel's tryst went down at his BFF (and Katie's ex-husband) Tom Schwartz's apartment.
"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f--king tell me. What the f--k? When did this start?" Ariana continues. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"
The revelation confirms the former beauty queen and Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner started their affair last August after Ariana's dog passed away.
Ariana claims Raquel originally told her they just kissed, but that wasn't the whole story.
"Later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom and he said, well, they actually f--ked in her car that night," she reveals. "And he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."
The story leaves Katie and Scheana in shock, but what's perhaps more surprising is Tom's reaction to Ariana in the heat of the moment.
"My emotions were clearly all over the place," Ariana recounts, "and he was angry at me. Angry...at me!"
See all of the Scandoval drama play out when Vanderpump Rules' season finale airs Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the Tom-Raquel cheating scandal.
