Ariana Madix Reveals the Shocking First Time She Learned Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex

Watch Ariana Madix Confront Tom Sandoval in VPR Finale

It's the moment that changed Ariana Madix's life forever.

The Vanderpump Rules star is revealing the exact moment she first learned her then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval had sex with their co-star Raquel Leviss in a shocking May 16 preview of the Bravo series' season 10 finale.

According to Ariana, she discovered proof of their months-long affair on his phone while filming last year.

"I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing," the 37-year-old tells BFFs Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay in the sneak peek. "I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before."

Ariana also noted that Tom and Raquel's tryst went down at his BFF (and Katie's ex-husband) Tom Schwartz's apartment.

"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f--king tell me. What the f--k? When did this start?" Ariana continues. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

The revelation confirms the former beauty queen and Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner started their affair last August after Ariana's dog passed away.