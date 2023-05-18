Warning: TikToker Abbie Herbert's Thoughts on Parenting 2 Under 2 Might Give You Baby Fever

Watch : TikTok Star Abbie Herbert Talks Parenting 2 Kids Under 2 Years Old

With more than 15 million fans following her every Internet move, model Abbie Herbert is used to setting the tone. But when it comes to having two kids under the age of 2, well, did TikTok have an influence?

"It's a new trend right now," she joked of welcoming son Jagger March 13, two months before daughter Poppy's second birthday May 11. In all seriousness, though, the idea of simultaneously raising a newborn and a toddler has proved far more daunting than the reality.

"You hear, like, 'Oh, two kids, is it scary?'" she detailed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I think going from no kids to one was more intimidating than one to two because that anxiety, that new mom feeling of, like, what do you do?"

Take diaper-changing, for instance. In the hospital with Poppy, "I didn't change one," Abbie admitted. If her husband, self-avowed "diaper king" Josh Herbert, wasn't handy, "I had all the nurses do it because I was so nervous. But now I'm like, 'Give me all the diaper changes!'"