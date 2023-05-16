Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 69% On This Overnight Bag That’s Perfect for Summer Travel

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Packing for a weekend trip? Do you bring a lot of belongings on your daily commute? If you've been on the hunt for a reliable overnight bag, it can be tricky to find the right one. Thankfully, Kate Spade always comes through with high-quality products that you can depend on.
The Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender bag is a great investment. An all-black bag will always be in style. This bag has internal and external pockets to help you stay organized. If this sounds like the bag you've been looking for, you're in luck because you can get it for just $125 for 24 hours. Otherwise, it would cost $400.
Treat yourself before this price tag disappears.
Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender
This bag has an interior front slip pocket, credit card slots, and more zipped up pockets. It even has trolly handles to slip over your suitcase handle.
If you want to switch things up from the classic black, this floral print bag is another reliable option for travel or a long commute.
If you need more info before you shop, here are some reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Reviews
A shopper said, "Very big and has pockets for individual stuff. I bought this 2 weeks ago to go away .It was the perfect weekend bag!! Love it!!"
Another reviewed, "I bought two if these great bags one for my daughter and one for me. Great to pack easy to wipe off if needed. Not bulky and have some joint issues very much appreciated. Can't beat the price or quality. So enjoy and pack up!"
"I bought this bag to use on our cruise last week and it was perfect. At first I was thinking it may be a bit too small but with all the different pockets located inside and outside it held more than I thought it would. I love the tote and highly recommend," a Kate Spade customer wrote.
Someone shared, "This is a nice bag to use as a carryon when flying. And it has the opening to fit over your suitcase handle."
