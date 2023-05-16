Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Alexis Shares Sex of Baby No. 3

Watch : Jimmie Allen Denies Assault & Sexual Abuse Allegations

Jimmie Allen's estranged wife Alexis "Lexi" Allen shared a big update this Mother's Day.

The 27-year-old, who is expecting their third child, marked the occasion by revealing the sex of their little one.

"My baby boy," she wrote on her Instagram Stories May 14 while holding up a sonogram, per a screenshot shared by People. "Happy Mother's Day."

The news comes less than a month after Jimmie and Lexi—who are parents to daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 19 months—shared the pregnancy while simultaneously announcing their split.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," the country music singer wrote in an April 21 Instagram post. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

Jimmie—who is also dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship—noted the exes' "number one priority is and always be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved." He added they "remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another."