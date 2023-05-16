RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Is More Over-the-Top and Dramatic Than We Imagined in Preview

Watch : Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

The only thing that might upstage Teresa Giudice's wedding hair is the ongoing drama with her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is finally walking down the aisle in Bravo's preview of their May 23 special Teresa Gets Married. While her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' nuptials, which were filmed in August, is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, their nasty feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga might just overshadow their joy.

As her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs states in the teaser, "All I can think of is we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not."

Even though the couple chose to skip the wedding because of the bad blood, their presence was still felt at the ceremony. In fact, at one point an enraged Louie explodes with, "If these f--king people put out one more message on Instagram I swear to god I'm going to f--king bury them so bad."

The drama even brought Teresa to tears as she was getting the finishing touches done on her now-infamous sky-high $10,000 hair finished for the event. And trust, Bravoholics weren't the only ones shocked by the reality star's gravity-defying up 'do.