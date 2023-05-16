RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Is More Over-the-Top and Dramatic Than We Imagined in Preview

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Luis "Louie" Ruelas threatens to "bury Joe and Melissa Gorga in first look at Teresa Giudice's wedding special, which features an epic preview of the nuptials.

Watch: Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

The only thing that might upstage Teresa Giudice's wedding hair is the ongoing drama with her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is finally walking down the aisle in Bravo's preview of their May 23 special Teresa Gets Married. While her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' nuptials, which were filmed in August, is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, their nasty feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga might just overshadow their joy.

As her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs states in the teaser, "All I can think of is we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not."

Even though the couple chose to skip the wedding because of the bad blood, their presence was still felt at the ceremony. In fact, at one point an enraged Louie explodes with, "If these f--king people put out one more message on Instagram I swear to god I'm going to f--king bury them so bad."

The drama even brought Teresa to tears as she was getting the finishing touches done on her now-infamous sky-high $10,000 hair finished for the event. And trust, Bravoholics weren't the only ones shocked by the reality star's gravity-defying up 'do.

Teresa Giudice's Season 13 Feud With the Gorgas: A Complete Timeline

"The hair is supposed to be an accent," Jennifer Aydin remarks in the sneak peek, "not the main event."

The preview also reveals never-before-seen details from the extravagant ceremony, including nearly nude burlesque performers wearing nipple pasties, fire dancers and cameos from fellow Housewives Kenya Moore, Alexia Nepola, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan and Ashley Darby.

"I want our wedding to be sexy, hot," Teresa notes, "something that people wouldn't forget with less clothes as possible."

Get a sneak peek of the drama-filled, over-the-top wedding in the video above. And keep reading for all the photos from their glamorous ceremony.

Teresa Gets Married airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. on Bravo after tonight's RHONJ season 13 finale.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Here Comes the Bride

Teresa walks down the aisle, as seen in this photo shared by Jill Zarin.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Wedding Veil

Teresa makes her way down the aisle.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Fab Five

Teresa poses with her four daughters.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Exchanging Vows

Teresa and Luis are seen at their wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Aug. 6, 2022.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
You May Kiss the Bride

Mazel tov!

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Bridesmaids

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin appears with co-star and fellow bridesmaid Dolores Catania.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Wedding Ceremony

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of the bride and groom.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Walking Down the Aisle
Instagram
Happy Tears

Loni Love sheds a tear as Tre makes her way down the aisle.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
First Dance

The bride and groom enjoy their first dance at their reception.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
They Do

The newlyweds match in all-white.

Instagram
Dancing Like Nobody's Watching

The couple shares a special moment on the dancefloor.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Kiss the Bride

The two kiss at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Presenting the Bride and Groom

Taja Abitbol shared this video of the bride and groom arriving at their reception.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Hi Jill

Jill shares a selfie with partner Gary Brody.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Reception Look

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of herself with the bride at the reception.

Instagram
On the Mic

Luis and Teresa talking to their guests.

Instagram
Reception Fun

Loni poses with the newlyweds.

TikTok / Milania Giudice
Giudice Sisters

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice film a TikTok dance.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Unite

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorina Medley poses with bridesmaid and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

Reporting for bridesmaid duty!

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Audriana Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's youngest daughter, 12, poses for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Mother & Daughter

Audriana Giudice shares a selfie with her mom.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Teresa's girls

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice pose for a pic.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Wedding Party

Teresa and Louie pose with the wedding party, including all of their children.

Instagram
All Together Now

Loni grabs a snapshot with RHOA's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and a few of the evening's entertainers.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Pure Bliss

The happy couple steals a minute alone.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Wedding Prep

The bride gets ready for her big day. "Love makes you beautiful @teresagiudice," wrote her co-star Jennifer Aydin. "#Congratulations! #LouResa!!"

Instagram
Housewives Crossover

RHOA meets RHODubai.

Instagram
Group Shot

Teresa and her daughter pose with fellow Housewives.

