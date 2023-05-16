Nick Cannon Confesses He Mixed Up Mother’s Day Cards for His 12 Kids’ Moms

Watch : Nick Cannon REVEALS Earnings to Refute Deadbeat Dad Claims

Nick Cannon's thoughtful gesture for Mother's Day just may have not been all that.



As the dad of 12 recently explained, he sat down and composed individual handwritten notes for each of the six mothers of his kids for the holiday, but it didn't turn out the way he had hoped.

"I tried my best, I really did," he said during the May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon. "But I thought it would be really, really good to—you know, I could buy, whatever—to show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart."

However, he soon realized there was a slight hiccup that was overlooked.

"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Nick admitted. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama—see if I would just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."