Nick Cannon Confesses He Mixed Up Mother’s Day Cards for His 12 Kids’ Moms

Nick Cannon recently confessed he experienced a hiccup when it came to giving out handwritten messages to the mothers of his 12 children for Mother's Day.

By Kisha Forde May 16, 2023 3:19 PMTags
Nick CannonMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon REVEALS Earnings to Refute Deadbeat Dad Claims

Nick Cannon's thoughtful gesture for Mother's Day just may have not been all that.
 
As the dad of 12 recently explained, he sat down and composed individual handwritten notes for each of the six mothers of his kids for the holiday, but it didn't turn out the way he had hoped.

"I tried my best, I really did," he said during the May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon. "But I thought it would be really, really good to—you know, I could buy, whatever—to show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart."

However, he soon realized there was a slight hiccup that was overlooked.

"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Nick admitted. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama—see if I would just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

photos
Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrate Easter 2023

As a refresher, the Wild n' Out host shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 19-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer emcee is also dad to Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 4-month-old Rise, whose mom is Brittany Bell and shares 7-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. Nick also shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to 2-month-old daughter, Halo, whose mom is Alyssa Scott. The pair's arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Nick Talk Productions

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama Will Shock You in Preview

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

Keep reading a look at how other celebs honored Mother's Day.

Instagram
Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie celebrated Mother's Day with an adorable picture posted to her Instagram story, featuring her mother, Brenda Harvey Richie, her adoptive sister Sofia Richie, and her 15-year-old daughter, Harlow.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, sharing an Instagram Stories video of herself sharing a tender moment with her and partner Tom Pelphrey's newborn daughter. She captioned the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

Instagram / Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley's partner paid tribute to the actress and their moms, sharing pics of them with his and the actress' newborn daughter.

Instagram
Keke Palmer

For her first Mother's Day as a mom, the actress' partner, Darius Jackson, shared a slew of throwback photos of the actress when she was pregnant with their first child, son Leodis.

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland

The actress also shared this throwback pic of himself with his mom, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mammas out there and to anyone in your life who has offered you unconditional love."

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The actor shared a selfie of himself with his fiancée, mom of their daughter Daisy.

Instagram
John Travolta

On Mother's Day 2023, the actor paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer, sharing a throwback video of the actress opening a Mother's Day present on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly," he wrote. "We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several never-before-seen pics of her kids Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 15 months, on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actress shared new pics of her daughter Royce on her first Mother's Day as a mom. (also pictured: Her fiancée Ramona Agruma.)

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

"Gosh I'm lucky to be their mama," Reese captioned this pic of herself with children Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Instagram
Mandy Moore

"Stepping into the world of motherhood has been like entering the most expansive, mythical labyrinth- it's felt simultaneously overwhelming and oddly familiar. It's the job I'm proudest of and the most grateful for. Always," the This Is Us alum, who shares sons August and Oscar with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on Instagram. "Hats off to all those who mother in any and every way and an extra squeeze to those who find this day difficult. #HappyMother'sDay."

Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Lynn Harless

The star also honored his own mother with an Instagram post. "Mom… We've had some fun, haven't we?!" he wrote. "I hope you know every day how much you've taught me and how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, Mom. Thank you for loving me all along the way."

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The star paid tribute to his wife, mother of their sons Silas and Phineas, on Instagram. "This human right here," he wrote. "Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!"

Justin added, "Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to."

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this pic of his wife with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, writing, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

Mother's Day 2023 fell on the 19th birthday of Gwyneth and ex Chris Martin's eldest child, daughter Apple Martin. The actress, who also shares son Moses Martin, 17, with the Coldplay frontman, shared pics of herself with both kids and her own mother, actress Blythe Danner, on her Instagram Stories and a special birthday tribute to Apple on her grid.

"Happy Birthday my angel," the Oscar winner wrote. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama Will Shock You in Preview

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

4

Ariana Grande’s Rare Tribute to Husband Dalton Gomez Is Like Magic

5

See Blake Lively's Red Hair in It Ends With Us First Photos