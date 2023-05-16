Kim Kardashian Alludes to Tense Family Feud in Tearful Kardashians Teaser

In a newly-released teaser for the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian seems to share a glimpse at the tension brewing between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are gearing up for another round of family feud—but this is no game.
 
ICYMI, the season three trailer for The Kardashians hinted at growing tension between the two sisters after Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business move. And a May 15 teaser for the Hulu series further alluded to the siblings' spat, with Kim declaring in a voiceover, "I don't want to fight with family, bottom line."

Meanwhile, sister Kourtney is heard emphasizing, "There's no boundaries, there's no respect."
 
And if you're wondering how their siblings feel, it's clear that everyone is determined to come a resolution, with Kylie Jenner noting, "I don't think anyone's in the wrong. I see both sides." As for Kendall Jenner, she also shared a neutral stance, as she's heard saying, "As sisters, we have to uplift each other."

However, it's Khloe Kardashian who seems to outline the problem plain and simple: "The tension is brewing. How did we get here?"

As for how we got here to the head-turning teaser, allow us to rewind a bit. In the season three trailer released on April 27, Kourtney accused Kim—who was seen sporting a few Dolce & Gabbana looks in Italy and would later become the face of the brand—of using her wedding weekend as a "business opportunity."
 
But her commentary didn't stop there since Kourtney also made it known there was no room for error or confusion. "People think it's a misunderstanding," she says in the trailer, adding, "But it's not."
 
As Kourtney seemingly added of Kim, "It's who she is to her core."
 
Viewers will get to see their situation unravel firsthand when season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu May 25.

