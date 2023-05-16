Kim Kardashian Alludes to Tense Family Feud in Tearful Kardashians Teaser

Watch : Chicago West Hilariously CALLS OUT Kim Kardashian's Cooking

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are gearing up for another round of family feud—but this is no game.



ICYMI, the season three trailer for The Kardashians hinted at growing tension between the two sisters after Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business move. And a May 15 teaser for the Hulu series further alluded to the siblings' spat, with Kim declaring in a voiceover, "I don't want to fight with family, bottom line."

Meanwhile, sister Kourtney is heard emphasizing, "There's no boundaries, there's no respect."



And if you're wondering how their siblings feel, it's clear that everyone is determined to come a resolution, with Kylie Jenner noting, "I don't think anyone's in the wrong. I see both sides." As for Kendall Jenner, she also shared a neutral stance, as she's heard saying, "As sisters, we have to uplift each other."