You Won't Calm Down Over Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Latest NYC Outing

Watch : Matt Healy SPOTTED at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Amid Romance Rumors

And by the way, Taylor Swift is going out tonight.

Er, rather last night, and it looks like Matty Healy joined her. The "Bejeweled" singer and The 1975 band member were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York on May 16.

For the outing, Taylor showed her New York University pride—where she received her honorary doctorate degree last year—with a purple and gray NYU sweatshirt, which she paired with a black skirt and sneakers. As for Matty, he donned a black shirt and matching pants, finishing his look with brown shoes.

And they weren't the only stars in attendance. Kendrick Lamar—whom Taylor worked with on her 1989 track "Bad Blood"—was also there as were her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley. But that's not all. Jerrod Carmichael, Florence Welch, Adam Goldberg and Christopher Abbott were also seen leaving the studio.

As fans know all too well, Taylor and Matty have recently been sparking romance rumors following her split from Joe Alwyn.