You Won't Calm Down Over Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Latest NYC Outing

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York with a star-studded group of pals, including Jerrod Carmichael, Florence Welch and more.

By Elyse Dupre May 16, 2023 12:42 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Matt Healy SPOTTED at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Amid Romance Rumors

And by the way, Taylor Swift is going out tonight.

Er, rather last night, and it looks like Matty Healy joined her. The "Bejeweled" singer and The 1975 band member were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York on May 16.

For the outing, Taylor showed her New York University pride—where she received her honorary doctorate degree last year—with a purple and gray NYU sweatshirt, which she paired with a black skirt and sneakers. As for Matty, he donned a black shirt and matching pants, finishing his look with brown shoes. 

And they weren't the only stars in attendance. Kendrick Lamar—whom Taylor worked with on her 1989 track "Bad Blood"—was also there as were her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley. But that's not all. Jerrod Carmichael, Florence Welch, Adam Goldberg and Christopher Abbott were also seen leaving the studio.

As fans know all too well, Taylor and Matty have recently been sparking romance rumors following her split from Joe Alwyn.

photos
Taylor Swift Through the Years

Earlier this month, the "Chocolate" musician attended a few of the "Blank Space" artist's Eras Tour concerts, where he's been seen watching the show with her dad Scott Kingsley Swift and performing as one of the openers along with Phoebe Bridgers. And while neither Taylor nor Matty have commented on where they stand, they were seen holding hands last week.

The two actually have known each other for years. In fact, they first fueled dating speculation in 2014. And this past January, Taylor joined The 1975 onstage at one of their shows in London. 

To see photos of the duo—plus more of their celebrity pals—from their most recent outing, keep reading.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Taylor Swift & Matty Healy
BACKGRID
Margaret Qualley
BACKGRID
Kendrick Lamar
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Florence Welch
BACKGRID
Christopher Abbott
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Jerrod Carmichael

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

Ariana Grande’s Rare Tribute to Husband Dalton Gomez Is Like Magic

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

Ariana Grande’s Rare Tribute to Husband Dalton Gomez Is Like Magic

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

4

Kim Kardashian Alludes to Family Feud in New Kardashians Teaser

5

See Blake Lively's Red Hair in It Ends With Us First Photos