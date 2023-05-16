Ariana Grande’s Rare Tribute to Husband Dalton Gomez Is Just Like Magic

Ariana Grande is sharing a priceless pov from her wedding to Dalton Gomez.
In honor of the couple's second wedding anniversary, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer shared a throwback photo to Instagram Stories from their intimate ceremony on May 15.
Alongside a black-and-white snap featuring the two sharing a kiss, the 29-year-old wrote the number, "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as "(3.5 together!!!)," as a nod to their time together as a couple overall. The Voice alum concluded her sweet shoutout, "I love him so."
Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private ceremony held at her Montecito home in May 2021. At the time, an insider told E! News that the event was "tiny and intimate," noting that "there was a lot of love, and everyone is really happy."
Meanwhile, a separate source noted that the gathering of family and friends was "a beautiful day and very romantic," adding that it was "perfect and just what Ari wanted." Their wedding came five months after Dalton popped the question with a gorgeous diamond ring.
But there's more of the couple's love story where that came from.
Keep reading to learn seven facts about the real estate agent.