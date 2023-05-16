Ariana Grande’s Rare Tribute to Husband Dalton Gomez Is Just Like Magic

In celebration of her second wedding anniversary, Ariana Grande shared a sweet photo of herself embracing husband Dalton Gomez on their big day.

Ariana Grande is sharing a priceless pov from her wedding to Dalton Gomez.
 
In honor of the couple's second wedding anniversary, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer shared a throwback photo to Instagram Stories from their intimate ceremony on May 15.
 
Alongside a black-and-white snap featuring the two sharing a kiss, the 29-year-old wrote the number, "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as "(3.5 together!!!)," as a nod to their time together as a couple overall. The Voice alum concluded her sweet shoutout, "I love him so."
 
Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private ceremony held at her Montecito home in May 2021. At the time, an insider told E! News that the event was "tiny and intimate," noting that "there was a lot of love, and everyone is really happy."
 
Meanwhile, a separate source noted that the gathering of family and friends was "a beautiful day and very romantic," adding that it was "perfect and just what Ari wanted." Their wedding came five months after Dalton popped the question with a gorgeous diamond ring.

photos
Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

But there's more of the couple's love story where that came from.

Keep reading to learn seven facts about the real estate agent.

Instagram
1. He Was Born and Raised in Southern California

Gomez used to live with his family in the San Bernardino, Calif. area before moving to Los Angeles. 

Instagram / Ariana Grande
2. He Sells Luxury Houses

Gomez is a real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, which sells luxury residential properties. According to the company's website, he has sold homes in the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills areas for up to $12.5 million. Past clients include NBA star Chandler Parsons. Gomez also helped Grande's music attorney sell his $7.5 million mansion to The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar.

Instagram
3. Gomez's Boss Helped Grande Buy Her House

In June 2020, Gomez's boss, Aaron Kirman, represented Grande as her real estate agent when she purchased a $13.7-million Hollywood Hills mansion.

Instagram
4. He Met Grande Through His Work

A source told Us Weekly in August 2020 that before the coronavirus pandemic began, "Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help."

"When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," the source said. "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met."

Instagram / Dalton Gomez
5. Gomez and Grande Also Have Mutual Famous Friends

In 2017, Gomez shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him hanging out with Miley Cyrus and other pals. In March 2020, he attended a party thrown by Grande and Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, as seen in an Instagram Story. After Grande announced their engagement in an Instagram post, Braun congratulated her in the comments, as did Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and YouTube star James Charles.

source close to Grande told E! News in March. "They run in the same circle."

Instagram / Ariana Grande
6. He's Got His Own Ties to the Music World

A source told E! News in March 2020 that Grande's husband "used to be a dancer."

Instagram / Ariana Grande
7. He's a Dog Lover!

Always a plus! Especially since Ariana Grande's got several pet pooches.

