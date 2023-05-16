Gigi Hadid Shares What Makes Her Proud of Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is dishing out a glimpse into mom life on Mother's Day 2023.
The model recently shared one trait she most admires about her daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. After posting images of the plates she's cooked for her daughter—ranging from avocados and fries to pasta and blackberries—Gigi quipped that she's in awe of her daughter's bravery during meal time.
"I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift & roller coaster it is to raise a lil human," wrote Gigi, who has doubled as a foodie in the past. "Mine is the greatest joy and love of my life! Any1 else realize there's a lot of these pics in their camera roll, or just me ….? If they're eating, we're winning !!!!! Proud of u, parents!!"
When one comment asked how she manages to get Khai to eat such variety of items, Gigi remarked that it's an ongoing experiment.
"There's definitely 'safe' foods I know she'll always eat but I try to mix in some new things to try here and there," Gigi said, "and just proud of her for trying whether or not she likes it !"
And as Khai is getting older, Gigi couldn't be more excited to continue seeing her personality blossom.
"I think she's a genius," Gigi told Sunday Today With Willie Geist last September. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."
