Gigi Hadid Shares What Makes Her Proud of Daughter Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid is dishing out a glimpse into mom life on Mother's Day 2023.

The model recently shared one trait she most admires about her daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. After posting images of the plates she's cooked for her daughter—ranging from avocados and fries to pasta and blackberries—Gigi quipped that she's in awe of her daughter's bravery during meal time.

"I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift & roller coaster it is to raise a lil human," wrote Gigi, who has doubled as a foodie in the past. "Mine is the greatest joy and love of my life! Any1 else realize there's a lot of these pics in their camera roll, or just me ….? If they're eating, we're winning !!!!! Proud of u, parents!!"

When one comment asked how she manages to get Khai to eat such variety of items, Gigi remarked that it's an ongoing experiment.