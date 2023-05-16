Gigi Hadid Shares What Makes Her Proud of Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid remarked how "proud" she was of her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, for making efforts to expand her food palate.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 16, 2023 2:50 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsMother's DayCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid is dishing out a glimpse into mom life on Mother's Day 2023.

The model recently shared one trait she most admires about her daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. After posting images of the plates she's cooked for her daughter—ranging from avocados and fries to pasta and blackberries—Gigi quipped that she's in awe of her daughter's bravery during meal time.

"I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift & roller coaster it is to raise a lil human," wrote Gigi, who has doubled as a foodie in the past. "Mine is the greatest joy and love of my life! Any1 else realize there's a lot of these pics in their camera roll, or just me ….? If they're eating, we're winning !!!!! Proud of u, parents!!"

When one comment asked how she manages to get Khai to eat such variety of items, Gigi remarked that it's an ongoing experiment.

photos
The Cutest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

"There's definitely 'safe' foods I know she'll always eat but I try to mix in some new things to try here and there," Gigi said, "and just proud of her for trying whether or not she likes it !"

And as Khai is getting older, Gigi couldn't be more excited to continue seeing her personality blossom.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

See Blake Lively's Red Hair in It Ends With Us First Photos

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

"I think she's a genius," Gigi told Sunday Today With Willie Geist last September. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity tributes for Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram
Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie celebrated Mother's Day with an adorable picture posted to her Instagram story, featuring her mother, Brenda Harvey Richie, her adoptive sister Sofia Richie, and her 15-year-old daughter, Harlow.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, sharing an Instagram Stories video of herself sharing a tender moment with her and partner Tom Pelphrey's newborn daughter. She captioned the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

Instagram / Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley's partner paid tribute to the actress and their moms, sharing pics of them with his and the actress' newborn daughter.

Instagram
Keke Palmer

For her first Mother's Day as a mom, the actress' partner, Darius Jackson, shared a slew of throwback photos of the actress when she was pregnant with their first child, son Leodis.

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland

The actress also shared this throwback pic of himself with his mom, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mammas out there and to anyone in your life who has offered you unconditional love."

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The actor shared a selfie of himself with his fiancée, mom of their daughter Daisy.

Instagram
John Travolta

On Mother's Day 2023, the actor paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer, sharing a throwback video of the actress opening a Mother's Day present on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly," he wrote. "We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several never-before-seen pics of her kids Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 15 months, on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actress shared new pics of her daughter Royce on her first Mother's Day as a mom. (also pictured: Her fiancée Ramona Agruma.)

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

"Gosh I'm lucky to be their mama," Reese captioned this pic of herself with children Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Instagram
Mandy Moore

"Stepping into the world of motherhood has been like entering the most expansive, mythical labyrinth- it's felt simultaneously overwhelming and oddly familiar. It's the job I'm proudest of and the most grateful for. Always," the This Is Us alum, who shares sons August and Oscar with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on Instagram. "Hats off to all those who mother in any and every way and an extra squeeze to those who find this day difficult. #HappyMother'sDay."

Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Lynn Harless

The star also honored his own mother with an Instagram post. "Mom… We've had some fun, haven't we?!" he wrote. "I hope you know every day how much you've taught me and how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, Mom. Thank you for loving me all along the way."

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The star paid tribute to his wife, mother of their sons Silas and Phineas, on Instagram. "This human right here," he wrote. "Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!"

Justin added, "Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to."

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this pic of his wife with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, writing, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

Mother's Day 2023 fell on the 19th birthday of Gwyneth and ex Chris Martin's eldest child, daughter Apple Martin. The actress, who also shares son Moses Martin, 17, with the Coldplay frontman, shared pics of herself with both kids and her own mother, actress Blythe Danner, on her Instagram Stories and a special birthday tribute to Apple on her grid.

"Happy Birthday my angel," the Oscar winner wrote. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow

2

See Blake Lively's Red Hair in It Ends With Us First Photos

3

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

4

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are Married

5

Sam Asghari Calls Out “Disgusting” Behavior Toward Wife Britney Spears