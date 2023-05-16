See Blake Lively Transform Into Redheaded Lily Bloom in First Photos From It Ends With Us Set

Watch : Blake Lively Makes Her Red Carpet Return After Baby No. 4

It Ends With Us is starting off with a fiery reveal.

Blake Lively unveiled her latest hair transformation in the first photos of the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel.

Playing redheaded florist Lily Bloom, the actress stepped out with a new red 'do on the New York City set on May 15. Blake also rocked a bright fuchsia jacket over a pastel pink tee and long brown dress as she filmed on a sidewalk.

At one point in the day, the 35-year-old ditched her rose-colored tops to reveal her frock's halterneck detail for a scene with co-star Justin Baldoni, who plays her love interest Ryle Kincaid in addition to serving as the movie's director.

Blake's half-sister Robyn Lively was also spotted on set, though it's unclear if she was there visiting or as a part in the film.

Additional casting details for the highly anticipated flick has been very hush-hush, though it was announced last month that 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar will be playing Atlas Corrigan, Lily's old flame and childhood friend.