Ryan Dorsey Shares How Son Josey Honored Late Naya Rivera on Mother's Day

Naya Rivera's son dedicated a heartwarming tribute to her on Mother's Day.
On May 14, Josey Dorsey, 7, took a trip to the outdoors to remember the late Glee star, as seen in pictures posted by his father and Naya's ex husband Ryan Dorsey to Instagram.
"@joseydorsey did a Mother's Day butterfly release for Mama with Grandma and Grammy (&Bess)," Ryan captioned a slideshow showing Josey holding up an Elf on the Shelf toy. "Afterwards he held his little elf to the sky with a smile and said: 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Mommy.'"
The moment came together after Ryan found the red elf toy while recently renovating Josey's room.
"The house is a bit of a mess… Bess somehow showed up a couple days ago because I apparently didn't put it away right," he continued. "It happened to fall out of a a blanket behind a mirror. But for him it was just right… His spirit is incredible…Hug'em if ya got'em."
Ryan shared photos of his son gazing at butterflies, as well as a sweet throwback photo of Josey and Naya cuddling together while she read him Cat in the Hat.
Since Naya died in a drowning accident in July 2020, the 39-year-old actor has made efforts to help Josey understand his mother's absence.
"A lot of the kids find out what his Dad does for work. They'll also find out about his Mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," Ryan told E! News in March. "It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique."
And without Naya physically present, Josey is looking for ways to connect with his mom.
"He's never going to forget his Mom," the Pitch actor shared. "He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day. That stuff will speak for itself and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his Mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."
