Ryan Dorsey Shares How Son Josey Honored Late Naya Rivera on Mother's Day

Watch : How Ryan Dorsey & Son Keep Naya Rivera's Memory Alive

Naya Rivera's son dedicated a heartwarming tribute to her on Mother's Day.

On May 14, Josey Dorsey, 7, took a trip to the outdoors to remember the late Glee star, as seen in pictures posted by his father and Naya's ex husband Ryan Dorsey to Instagram.

"@joseydorsey did a Mother's Day butterfly release for Mama with Grandma and Grammy (&Bess)," Ryan captioned a slideshow showing Josey holding up an Elf on the Shelf toy. "Afterwards he held his little elf to the sky with a smile and said: 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Mommy.'"

The moment came together after Ryan found the red elf toy while recently renovating Josey's room.

"The house is a bit of a mess… Bess somehow showed up a couple days ago because I apparently didn't put it away right," he continued. "It happened to fall out of a a blanket behind a mirror. But for him it was just right… His spirit is incredible…Hug'em if ya got'em."