Why Olivia Wilde Wore a White Wedding Dress to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Nuptials

Watch : Olivia Wilde Reacts to Wearing Same Dress as Fellow Met Gala Attendee

Don't worry, darling—Olivia Wilde's wedding attire wasn't that wild.

The Booksmart director cheekily broke two style rules to celebrate friend Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood's nuptials on May 13 in Napa Valley, Calif. While attending the couple's romantic ceremony, Olivia not only wore white—traditionally, a huge no-no—but she also donned an actual bridal gown.

"Wore a wedding dress to a wedding," she captioned her Instagram Stories on May 14, "just so I could make a joke about it in my toast."

And for extra clarity, the Don't Worry Darling director explained that her outfit wasn't exactly a fashion faux pas. "The grooms approved," she confirmed in a separate post, alongside a photo of her hugging and smiling with the newlyweds.

As for Olivia's wedding look? Well, we can see why she'd save it for a special occasion, as the elegant silk slip dress featured a backless design and flowy train that fanned out. She styled the ensemble with her signature waves, a white parasol and sunglasses.