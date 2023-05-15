Harry Jowsey Reacts to Ex Francesca Farago's Engagement to Jesse Sullivan

This news was too cute to handle.
Harry Jowsey had the sweetest response to his ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago's engagement to Jesse Sullivan.
"I genuinely am super happy for her and super proud," he exclusively told E! News May 13 at Netflix's Reali-Tea awards event. "It's so gorgeous, the fact that she found someone she's going to spend her forever with. And I'm so happy and proud for both of them."
Francescsa recently shared that Jesse—who came out as transgender in 2019 and is dad to 14-year-old Arlo from a previous relationship—proposed in a sweet social media post earlier this month.
"WE'RE ENGAGED," Francesca captioned her May 2 Instagram post alongside proposal pictures, "a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"
And when it comes to Harry's love life these days? Well, the reality star previous vow to E! News to stay single for three years is still in place, he knows what he'll look for when the time is right.
"I was in an amazing relationship and it ended," the TikToker shared. "So now I am so serious when it comes to anyone who's allowed my energy or who I'm going to be in service of in the relationship."
He added, "I am only dating to marry from here on in. So if I'm with someone, that's the person I am going to be with forever."
And take notes, because Harry spilled exactly what he's looking for in a relationship. "Someone who is career driven," he said," has goals, loves their family, is ambitious. And someone with a sense of humor. I like someone who can be fun and like, 'Oh Harry's a bit of a sausage.'"
But before he heads back to the villas of love, Harry—who revealed he would be interested in hosting Too Hot to Handle in the future—shared one vow he's implemented for 2023, is hoping to "make more people happy."
"It's a stupid vow," the 25-year-old continued, "but I want to make people laugh."
Harry and Francesca debuted their steamy romance during the first season of Too Hot to Handle and dated for a year before going their separate ways in June 2020.
"We'll never be together again," Harry exclusively told E! News in 2021. "That was a very toxic relationship that definitely ran its course. I will always have love for her, and I'll always look back at that moment and cherish it."