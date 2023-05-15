Harry Jowsey Reacts to Ex Francesca Farago's Engagement to Jesse Sullivan

This news was too cute to handle.

Harry Jowsey had the sweetest response to his ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago's engagement to Jesse Sullivan.

"I genuinely am super happy for her and super proud," he exclusively told E! News May 13 at Netflix's Reali-Tea awards event. "It's so gorgeous, the fact that she found someone she's going to spend her forever with. And I'm so happy and proud for both of them."

Francescsa recently shared that Jesse—who came out as transgender in 2019 and is dad to 14-year-old Arlo from a previous relationship—proposed in a sweet social media post earlier this month.

"WE'RE ENGAGED," Francesca captioned her May 2 Instagram post alongside proposal pictures, "a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"

And when it comes to Harry's love life these days? Well, the reality star previous vow to E! News to stay single for three years is still in place, he knows what he'll look for when the time is right.