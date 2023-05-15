Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Message to Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Sparking Debate

Chris Pratt faced backlash for not mentioning ex Anna Faris—with who he shares 10-year-old son Jack—by name in a Mother's Day post dedicated to his family, including wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt has got the internet in a spat.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star sparked criticism from social media users for not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris—with who he shares 10-year-old son Jack—by name in a Mother's Day tribute. On May 14, Chris posted a photo of himself with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and mom Kathy Pratt, on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Chris—who is also dad to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months, with Katherine—wrote in the caption. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack."

The 43-year-old went on to thank his own mother for providing "such love and light and laughter" throughout the years, before referring to Maria as "Mama G."

"I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law," he added. "And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much."

While many fans thought the post was sweet, several commenters took issue with the fact that he did not explicitly give a nod to Anna, who he split with in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

"That was very nice recognition of the mothers in your life, wife, mom, mom in law," one user wrote. "however it would not have killed you to acknowledge the mother of your first child by nam [sic], like really!"

Another commented, "I literally wished my exs wife a happy mother's day today. Like why wouldn't you if you have kids in a blended family?"

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

However, amid the backlash, Chris' defenders pointed out how the actor's message included a line recognizing "all of the other moms" in his life, including Anna. One fan also called out the "double standards" of Chris receiving criticism while Anna has "never made a father's day post about him after they broke up either."

"If it's your ex partner you shouldn't have to include them in anything unless you see fit," the commenter added. "I'd do the same."

This was not the first time one of Chris' Instagram posts sparked an internet debate. Back in 2021, some people thought the Parks and Recreation alum was being insensitive to Anna—who delivered Jack in a premature birth—when he praised Katherine for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter" in a love letter.

Instagram

"She helps me with everything," he wrote at the time. "In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Chris later called out the "f--ked up" negative comments he received for that post. "My son's gonna read that one day...and it's etched in digital stone," he told Men's Health last year. "It really f--king bothered me, dude. I cried about it."

Earlier this year, Katherine also weighed in on the online scrutiny Chris endured. "I see what people say," she told The New York Times. "But I just know that it's so far from the reality."

