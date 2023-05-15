Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Message to Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Sparking Debate

Watch : Katherine Schwarzenegger REACTS to Critics of Her Husband Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has got the internet in a spat.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star sparked criticism from social media users for not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris—with who he shares 10-year-old son Jack—by name in a Mother's Day tribute. On May 14, Chris posted a photo of himself with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and mom Kathy Pratt, on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Chris—who is also dad to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months, with Katherine—wrote in the caption. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack."

The 43-year-old went on to thank his own mother for providing "such love and light and laughter" throughout the years, before referring to Maria as "Mama G."

"I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law," he added. "And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much."