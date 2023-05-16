Check Out the 16-Mile Final TJ Lavin Has Created for The Challenge: World Championship Finalists

Cue up The Chicks because these finalists are ready to run.
The Challenge: World Championship's finale is upon us and TJ Lavin isn't going to take it easy on the eight remaining competitors. But come on, do you expect anything less from reality TV's most ruthless host?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Paramount+ spin-off's May 17 episode, the four teams—Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley; Tori Deal and Danny McCray; Sarah Lacina and Theo Campbell, and Troy Cullen and Kaycee Clark—get the rundown on the "treacherous" final challenge they will have to make it through in order to win the $500,000 grand prize. Oh, and the distinction of being the first-ever winners of The Challenge: World Championship. So long as you don't quit during the first day of the final, which promises to test the cast members physically, mentally and emotionally.
Dubbed the "Loops of Hell," the first day of TJ's final requires the following skills: 60 percent endurance, 20 percent brain power, 10 percent eating and 10 percent technique, as it tasks the challengers with running a total of 16 miles to complete various tasks. (Yes, there is a disgusting food portion, so be aware if you are watching the episode during your lunch break!)
Get a look at the grueling course, which TJ promises (or warns) is just the beginning of what he has in store, in the video below:
The spinoff, which premiered March 8, featured iconic vets from the MTV flagship series—including Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann—competing alongside the winners and select contestants from four spin-off seasons: The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: USA and The Challenge UK.
The Challenge: World Championship finale drops Wednesday, May 17 on Paramount+.