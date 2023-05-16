Check Out the 16-Mile Final TJ Lavin Has Created for The Challenge: World Championship Finalists

Watch : The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis

Cue up The Chicks because these finalists are ready to run.

The Challenge: World Championship's finale is upon us and TJ Lavin isn't going to take it easy on the eight remaining competitors. But come on, do you expect anything less from reality TV's most ruthless host?

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Paramount+ spin-off's May 17 episode, the four teams—Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley; Tori Deal and Danny McCray; Sarah Lacina and Theo Campbell, and Troy Cullen and Kaycee Clark—get the rundown on the "treacherous" final challenge they will have to make it through in order to win the $500,000 grand prize. Oh, and the distinction of being the first-ever winners of The Challenge: World Championship. So long as you don't quit during the first day of the final, which promises to test the cast members physically, mentally and emotionally.