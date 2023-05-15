Keith Urban Accidentally Films Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Concert

Keith Urban certainly succeeded at making memories at a recent Taylor Swift show.
That's because he accidentally captured Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham packing on some PDA in a May 15 TikTok. In the video, the "Long Hot Summer" artist was recording himself and wife Nicole Kidman dancing to "Style" in the VIP tent at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on May 14.
However, the camera also unexpectedly caught Phoebe and Bo in a tight embrace behind the dancing Keith and Nicole. In the clip, the "Motion Sickness" singer is wrapping her arms around the comedian, who pulls her in close and leans toward her face.
Phoebe and Bo first sparked romance rumors after reports of the Boygenius member, who has been Taylor's opening act throughout this stretch of her Eras Tour, and boyfriend of two years Paul Mescal splitting up emerged in December.
As for Bo, he was last linked to Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria. However the pair, who started dating in 2013, though the two have not spoken out about their relationship.
Likewise, Phoebe has not publicly commented on her and Paul's relationship, with the Normal People star indicating earlier this year that he wants to keep details about his personal life to himself.
"But I don't think that's a wise thing to do," the 27-year-old told Vanity Fair in February. "When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn't actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f--k up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.'"
A few days later, the Aftersun star admitted that he wasn't ready to speak about the rumored breakup.
"Maybe at some point," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "But just not now. It's just difficult territory. Yeah."