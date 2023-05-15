Keith Urban Accidentally Films Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Concert

Watch : 9 Celebrity Couples We're THANKFUL for: Kravis, Bennifer & More!

Keith Urban certainly succeeded at making memories at a recent Taylor Swift show.

That's because he accidentally captured Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham packing on some PDA in a May 15 TikTok. In the video, the "Long Hot Summer" artist was recording himself and wife Nicole Kidman dancing to "Style" in the VIP tent at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on May 14.

However, the camera also unexpectedly caught Phoebe and Bo in a tight embrace behind the dancing Keith and Nicole. In the clip, the "Motion Sickness" singer is wrapping her arms around the comedian, who pulls her in close and leans toward her face.

Phoebe and Bo first sparked romance rumors after reports of the Boygenius member, who has been Taylor's opening act throughout this stretch of her Eras Tour, and boyfriend of two years Paul Mescal splitting up emerged in December.

As for Bo, he was last linked to Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria. However the pair, who started dating in 2013, though the two have not spoken out about their relationship.