Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow in Family Photo

Nicole Richie is celebrating all the women in her life.

The 41-year-old shared a rare photo with her and husband Joel Madden's daughter Harlow, 15, in a sweet glimpse into her Mother's Day. In the image, posted to her Instagram Story on May 14, Nicole can be seen hugging her mother, Brenda Harvey-Richie, with her sister Sofia Richie and Harlow on either side of her.

She rounded out the Mother's Day love by sharing some throwbacks of her mom. "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of all mothers," she wrote over a photo of her and Brenda in matching dresses. "Thank you for making sure out fits were right and tight for all of the 80s."

Nicole and Joel—who are also parents to 13-year-old son Sparrow—recently attended Sofia's wedding to Elliot Grainge together last month, but otherwise largely keep their family life out of the spotlight. However, she has occasionally given insight into her motherhood journey, including in a social media tribute to Harlow on her birthday.

"Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13," Nicole captioned the January 2021 post. "You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom."