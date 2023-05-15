Take on Summer Nights With These Must-Have Cooling Blankets for Hot Sleepers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a hot sleeper, you're going to want to keep reading this. Summer days are ahead, and the warm nights we're already beginning to experience are only going to get warmer. Are you already dreading the hot flashes, damp sheets and sleepless nights?
Whether you're a hot sleeper or not, you deserve the best beauty sleep, all year long. While summer can be a worrisome time for people who get hot quickly, there are precautions you can take to ensure that your sleep doesn't get interrupted by rising temperatures.
We recommend starting with your bedding. There's no time like now to switch over to a cooling blanket for the warmer months. If you're not sure where to begin your hunt for the perfect cooling blanket, we've got you (literally) covered. From chic weaved blankets that regulate temperature to thick comforters that will keep you from overheating, we've rounded up some top-rated cooling blankets from Sleep Number, Amazon, Luna and more. The best part? Almost all of our picks are currently on sale.
Ahead, find seven of the best cooling blankets at different price points, and find out why hot sleepers simply can't live without them.
Elegear Revolutionary Queen Size Cooling Blanket
Thousands of reviewers love this "silky smooth" blanket because it helps them "eliminate hot flashes" while not getting "too cool." Apparently, it strikes the perfect temperature balance without causing you to overheat or get too cold. The blanket comes in eight different colors and four size options, so you can find the perfect shade and fit.
One reviewer says, "I was very cynical at first, but this blanket is the real deal. Especially if you're a hot sleeper, get it!! It's even cool to the touch."
True Temp™ Blanket
You probably know Sleep Number for their undeniably comfortable mattresses, but you shouldn't miss out on their bedding, either. This True Temp™ Blanket uses active-particle technology to remove moisture and humidity and resist heat. The hypoallergenic material is great for sensitive sleepers, too. It's available in both Queen and King sizes in new colors, and is currently on sale for 20% off.
One reviewer shares, "I like my true temp blanket so much that I have purchased two of them. I have one color for winter and one for summer."
AmyHomie Cooling Blanket
This cooling blanket is a super affordable option with a ton of positive reviews. According to the brand, it's made with 100% pure natural bamboo fiber, which has a silky soft feel that keeps you cool all through the night.
One reviewer shares, "Bought this on an impulse needing something to feel covered but also cool. It has surpassed my mild hopes with flying colors. It feels so cool and soft that I look forward to it touching my skin every single time. But it's also light weight that it doesn't feel like it's hogging the bed with me. Highly recommend."
Evercool™ Cooling Comforter
Right now, you can get 25% off your Rest Duvet order, which is a great opportunity to snag the top-rated Evercool™ Cooling Comforter. The comforter uses temperature-regulating technology and moisture-wicking fabric to give hot sleepers the best rest possible. In case you're feeling iffy, you get a 30 night trial, free shipping and free returns.
One reviewer gushes, "I absolutely appreciate how much this cooling comforter keeps me cool at night. It has made a real difference in the quality of my sleep. Worth every penny!"
The Sweat Dreams Cotton Weighted Blanket
If you're a sweaty sleeper looking for a weighted blanket that is still breathable and temperature-regulating, this one from Luna will do the trick. The blanket has layered construction with air channels to maintain circulation and keep you from overheating. Reviewers love how "instantly calming" the blanket is, and one reviewer says it's a "great weight without getting too hot.
PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket
Looking for a chic cooling blanket that will look as great as it feels? This waffle weave blanket is soft and breathable, but also stylish.
It has over 9,000 positive ratings on Amazon, one reviewer saying, "I liked that the blanket was soft and the just right weight for warmer days and layered with a light quilt for colder times. It is much like a higher priced blanket I have purchased in the past. Very happy and will buy for other beds."
Cocoon - Premium - Coolmax Travel Blanket
Need a cooling blanket on the go? This Cocoon Coolmax Travel Blanket is perfect for all those road trips and vacations you have planned for the summer. The lightweight, packable blanket is made with breathable polyester.
One reviewer raves, "This is the best travel blanket on the market— compact, soft, both warm and cool when you need it to be. Coolmax fiber makes this possible, and it wicks moisture brilliantly. This is an essential tool for travel and Every Day Carry. I always keep it with me in my EDC backpack"
Want to shop more home finds for the summer? Check out Sunnylife's warm weather essentials to make a day at home feel like a beach retreat.