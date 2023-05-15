Take on Summer Nights With These Must-Have Cooling Blankets for Hot Sleepers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a hot sleeper, you're going to want to keep reading this. Summer days are ahead, and the warm nights we're already beginning to experience are only going to get warmer. Are you already dreading the hot flashes, damp sheets and sleepless nights?

Whether you're a hot sleeper or not, you deserve the best beauty sleep, all year long. While summer can be a worrisome time for people who get hot quickly, there are precautions you can take to ensure that your sleep doesn't get interrupted by rising temperatures.

We recommend starting with your bedding. There's no time like now to switch over to a cooling blanket for the warmer months. If you're not sure where to begin your hunt for the perfect cooling blanket, we've got you (literally) covered. From chic weaved blankets that regulate temperature to thick comforters that will keep you from overheating, we've rounded up some top-rated cooling blankets from Sleep Number, Amazon, Luna and more. The best part? Almost all of our picks are currently on sale.

Ahead, find seven of the best cooling blankets at different price points, and find out why hot sleepers simply can't live without them.