How Jessica Biel Helped the Cruel Summer Cast Capture the Show’s Y2K Setting

Watch : How Jessica Biel Provided Y2K Inspiration for Cruel Summer Cast

When it came to finding late-‘90s inspiration, the cast of Cruel Summer was in, uh, 7th Heaven.

Because while Lexi Underwood and Sadie Stanley—the stars of the anthology series' Y2K-set second season—may not have been alive for the turn of the millennium, they had executive producer Jessica Biel to guide them.

"It definitely helps the fact that she's an early 2000s It girl," Lexi exclusively told E! News of the actress, who rose to fame on the aforementioned '90s family drama. "But just being able to bounce ideas off of her and just everyone else that was around during that time—that knew what it was like being a teen during that time—it was great."

In fact, she was a major source of inspiration.

"Pinterest specifically was such a crutch for me, like all the pics of Jess and all the other girls during that time," the Little Fires Everywhere alum added, "it just gave me so much inspiration to immerse myself in that time period."