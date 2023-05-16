What Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Really Think of Her New Man Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules co-stars are SUR-ving up a stamp of approval on her new man.
One month after the Bravo star moved on from ex Tom Sandoval with fitness coach Daniel Wai in April, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are weighing on on their BFF's post-Scandoval romance.
According to the "Good as Gold" singer, Ariana "has the best energy" when she's around the NYC-based trainer.
"The way that I witnessed him treat her, I've honestly—not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom—ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him," Scheana exclusively gushed to E! News while promoting their new Uber One commercial. "It's been really, really amazing to just see her so happy."
Scheana got to know Daniel after spending time with him and Ariana at Coachella in April, one month after Tom's seven-month affair with fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss came to light. And while Lala has yet to meet him, she admits she's seen a change in Ariana since they started dating.
"Just the way that she talks about him, her energy is just completely different," Lala gushed. "I'm so happy for her, because as an outsider, I was watching her and her relationship, just really feeling for her."
She even believes Ariana and Tom's relationship of nine years was taking a toll on her even before his cheating came to light in March.
"This person that she's with, Sandoval, is sucking her dry, just depleting her of her energy, stifling her fire," she continued. "It was really sad for me to watch, and I think a huge reason why she and I—our friendship had declined somewhat was because I really just did not like her boyfriend. So to see her with this new guy, where she just seems light and excited about life, it's inspiring."
In fact, Ariana's rebound has given Lala hope following her 2021 breakup from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
"I still have not been able to bounce back from the betrayal in my relationship, and it's been a year and a half," she admitted, "so just watching her, it's like, 'Wow, maybe there are good men that I can open myself up to.'"
Since news of Tom and Raquel's affair broke, ending his relationship with Ariana, both apologized to Ariana in public statements. In addition, most of the VPR cast has rallied around Ariana to provide support during this time. And with the cast now divided, Scheana and Lala admit they have no idea what season 11 of the Bravo series might look like.
"I don't see anyone wanting to film with the two of them," Scheana stated with Lala adding, "In real life, we don't connect with Sandoval and Raquel. It'll be interesting."
As Lala put it: "The betrayal is so deep. I don't know how we're gonna come back from this."
The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale airs Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)