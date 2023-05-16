What Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Really Think of Her New Man Daniel Wai

Watch : Lala Kent Recaps Vanderpump Rules Reunion: ALL the Tea!

Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules co-stars are SUR-ving up a stamp of approval on her new man.

One month after the Bravo star moved on from ex Tom Sandoval with fitness coach Daniel Wai in April, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are weighing on on their BFF's post-Scandoval romance.

According to the "Good as Gold" singer, Ariana "has the best energy" when she's around the NYC-based trainer.

"The way that I witnessed him treat her, I've honestly—not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom—ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him," Scheana exclusively gushed to E! News while promoting their new Uber One commercial. "It's been really, really amazing to just see her so happy."

Scheana got to know Daniel after spending time with him and Ariana at Coachella in April, one month after Tom's seven-month affair with fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss came to light. And while Lala has yet to meet him, she admits she's seen a change in Ariana since they started dating.

"Just the way that she talks about him, her energy is just completely different," Lala gushed. "I'm so happy for her, because as an outsider, I was watching her and her relationship, just really feeling for her."