Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Latest Date Night Proves They're In Sync

Watch : Kendall Jenner Soaks Up The Sun in NEW Bikini Pictures

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are keeping up with one another's style selections.



For the pair's most recent date night at the Shore Bar in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14, the Grammy winner and Kardashians star were both seen stepping out in coordinating all-black ensembles.



As for the fashion-forward details? The model, 27, rocked a black leather strapless top and flared pants, paired with a black full-length leather trench coat and pointed mules. Meanwhile, the "La Jumpa" musician, 29, wore a black leather button-down paired with leather trousers and black square-toed boots, completing his look with rectangular sunglasses and a baseball cap.



Their most recent night out together is just the latest for the duo, who first sparked romance rumors after they seen hanging out with friends in early February.

Since then, the two have been photographed attending additional dinner dates with other pals, courtside games and even late-night parties, with the most recent after-party being after Met Gala 2023 earlier this month.