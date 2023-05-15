Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Latest Date Night Proves They're In Sync

For their most recent late-night outing together, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny proved they are definitely on the same page fashion-wise, with the duo stepping out in coordinating looks.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are keeping up with one another's style selections.
 
For the pair's most recent date night at the Shore Bar in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14, the Grammy winner and Kardashians star were both seen stepping out in coordinating all-black ensembles.
 
As for the fashion-forward details? The model, 27, rocked a black leather strapless top and flared pants, paired with a black full-length leather trench coat and pointed mules. Meanwhile, the "La Jumpa" musician, 29, wore a black leather button-down paired with leather trousers and black square-toed boots, completing his look with rectangular sunglasses and a baseball cap.
 
Their most recent night out together is just the latest for the duo, who first sparked romance rumors after they seen hanging out with friends in early February.

Since then, the two have been photographed attending additional dinner dates with other pals, courtside games and even late-night parties, with the most recent after-party being after Met Gala 2023 earlier this month.

Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini

Keep reading for an in-depth look at their time together so far.

BACKGRID
February 2023

Let the romance rumors begin! The stars raise eyebrows after a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Getty Images
March 2023

Award-worthy sighting. Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together in March.

Roger / BACKGRID
April 2023

Coachella cuties! The supermodel took a trip to the dessert to supporting the superstar singer.

Roger / BACKGRID
April 2023

They also spent time cozying up in the crowd together.

BACKGRID
April 2023

In late April, Kendall and Bad Bunny took their romance to NYC, where they enjoyed a stylish date night.

Gotham/GC Images
May 2023

Met Gala official! The duo attended an after-party together in NYC.

TikTok
May 2023

Spending time with her inner circle! Bad Bunny joined Kendall on a tropical trip with her closest pals in May.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
May 2023

Courtside date night.

BACKGRID
May 2023

The duo once again wore coordinating outfits during a night out in Los Angeles.

