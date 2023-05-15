Anne Heche Laid to Rest 9 Months After Fatal Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper marked their first Mother's Day without Anne Heche by laying her at her final resting place.

Nine months after her death, the Men in Trees actress was buried during a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the Cathedral Mausoleum in Los Angeles May 14, her rep confirmed to E! News.

"She loved everyone so passionately and deeply," the rep said in a statement," and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, on Mother's Day."

Anne sustained fatal injuries in an Aug. 5 car crash, during which the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that her Mini Cooper "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home."

The Donnie Brasco actress was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 11, one week after the accident before being taken off life support days later after organ recipients had been located. She was 53 years old.