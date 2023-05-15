Martha Stewart Reacts to Landing Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Cover at Age 81

Watch : Martha Stewart Makes History on the Cover of Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart is getting in front of the camera like never before.

The 81-year-old was revealed as one of the four cover stars of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, debuting her cover on Today May 15. After seeing the cover shot, which features the former TV host sat on the beach in a plunging white one-piece suit and billowing, gold jacket, Martha—who joins Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as 2023 swimsuit cover stars—humbly commented, "I like that picture."

She then revealed that she was first approached for the role in November.

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before," Martha told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

And with only several weeks between the call and the shoot, she detailed how she prepared for the big day.