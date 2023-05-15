Martha Stewart Reacts to Landing Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Cover at Age 81

Martha Stewart, Sports Illustrated's newest cover star at age 81, recently revealed what the honor means to her and how she prepared for the big photoshoot.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 15, 2023 6:34 PMTags
Watch: Martha Stewart Makes History on the Cover of Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart is getting in front of the camera like never before.

The 81-year-old was revealed as one of the four cover stars of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, debuting her cover on Today May 15. After seeing the cover shot, which features the former TV host sat on the beach in a plunging white one-piece suit and billowing, gold jacket, Martha—who joins Megan FoxKim Petras and Brooks Nader as 2023 swimsuit cover starshumbly commented, "I like that picture."

She then revealed that she was first approached for the role in November.

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before," Martha told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

And with only several weeks between the call and the shoot, she detailed how she prepared for the big day.

Martha Stewart Through the Years

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," the businesswoman explained. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great. I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"I live a clean life, anyway, a pretty good diet, and good exercise," she continued. "And healthy skincare, and all of that stuff."

She also credited her success with living an overall healthy lifestyle and not stressing about aging. "I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring," she joked. "You know what I mean

And as for the shoot itself? "It was kind of fun," Martha said with a smile. "I mean they were prodding me, and pinching me, and pouring water over my head." 

"There's no tricks, actually, no tricks," she continued. "I mean they tell you you look okay, I mean that's nice. They sort of reinforce that it's okay to be doing what you're doing."

Instagram

Savannah noted that Martha's swimsuit cover modeling venture is in line with her overall "yes" attitude, further pointing to her willingness to open up about trying online dating some years ago.

"When you're through changing, you're through, that's one of my mottos," Martha shared in response. "Change is very good, evolution is very good, just trying new things. Being fearless is very good." 

"Don't be afraid," she added. "Don't be afraid of anything."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

