Meet the Country Music Legend Replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice

Watch : Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

The Voice has found Blake Shelton's replacement in another county music icon.

Reba McEntire will join the singing competition as a coach for its upcoming 24th season, premiering later this year, NBC announced May 15.

McEntire, who recently served as The Voice's season 23 mega mentor, will claim her swiveling chair for the first time alongside returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

"There's a new Coach in town!" the Grammy winner, who first appeared on the show as a mega mentor on season 11, wrote on Instagram May 15. "See you all this Fall! #TheVoice."

McEntire's addition comes amid Shelton's exit from the series after 12 years. Shelton—the only coach to appear on every season since the show premiered in 2011—announced season 23 would be his last in October.

As for why he's walking away, the 46-year-old has been thinking about slowing down for several years now.