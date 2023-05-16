The Top Moisturizers for Oily Skin: SkinMedica, Neutrogena, La Roche-Posay, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Yes, oily skin needs moisturizer too. You may feel like the last thing you need is to put something else on top of your face, but moisturizer is an essential step of any skincare routine. It just may be a little tricky to find the right moisturizer that suits your needs. As someone with oily skin that is also super sensitive, I have realized that skincare is all about achieving balance. I want to get rid of excess oil without drying out my skin.

If you have the same concerns, here are some great moisturizers that complement oily skin.