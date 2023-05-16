The Top Moisturizers for Oily Skin: SkinMedica, Neutrogena, La Roche-Posay, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, oily skin needs moisturizer too. You may feel like the last thing you need is to put something else on top of your face, but moisturizer is an essential step of any skincare routine. It just may be a little tricky to find the right moisturizer that suits your needs. As someone with oily skin that is also super sensitive, I have realized that skincare is all about achieving balance. I want to get rid of excess oil without drying out my skin.
If you have the same concerns, here are some great moisturizers that complement oily skin.
Lightweight Moisturizer for Oily Skin
SkinMedica Ultra Sheer Moisturizer
This has become my go-to moisturizer. It feels incredibly light, yet my skin feels hydrated. It absorbs very quickly and it lays well under makeup.
A shopper reviewed, "Great for my sensitive skin! I have literally tried at least 50-100 different over the counter moisturizers and almost every single one stings my face; this one doesn't. It's very thin and light (a little goes a long way) and has a wonderful refreshing quality to it. Even though it's thinner, it has that 'soft' and deep moisturizing feeling as if it were a thicker cream. Pricey, but worth it."
Another declared, "This is the BEST moisturizer I have ever used! I have been using for about 9-years. People usually think I am much younger than I really am."
Gel Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer
If you're looking for a moisturizer that feels refreshing, try a gel moisturizer. If you really want to elevate the experience, you can keep this product in the fridge. It's lightweight, oil-free, and absorbs quickly. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer is lightweight, oil-free, and you're going to love it. It has 62,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A shopper raved, "I have incredibly oily skin, which gets worse on hot or humid days. The first day I used this moisturizer was the first day I came home with a face as matte and luminous as when I left in the morning. It immediately sinks into your skin without leaving a greasy feel that I thought simply came with the package of a moisturizer. I had heard about this product a lot, but never thought it was for oily skin until I read a bunch of articles labeling it as the #1 solution. The results may vary for different people, but if you've dealt with severe oily skin your whole life, this is the solution."
Another said, "MUST BUY YES FOR OILY SKIN!! I'm not one to leave reviews but after applying this on, it applied lightly and instantly gave my oily skin the best mattified feeling. Its been 3 hours and I sweat a lot just by breathing and the oils still haven't shown themselves. I highly recommend if you have excessively oily skin."
Cream Moisturizer for Oily Skin
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer
This cream helps control oil and absorbs sebum, according to the brand. It makes your skin feel super soft, never greasy. If you want soft, shine-free skin, so many shoppers adore the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer. It has 25.1K+ Sephora Loves.
A fan of the product said, "This DEFINITELY changed my skin in a positive way! My skin has cleared up, feels matte, and I no longer deal with oiliness throughout the day if I apply in the morning. Ive purchased this product numerous times!"
Matte Moisturizer for Oily Skin
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Daily Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Minimize the appearance of pores and keep shine at bay with the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Daily Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin. This is also a great base for makeup.
Overnight Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Night Mask
I put this on before bed and I wake up to soft, balanced skin. This leave-on mask "visibly improves skin texture, refine pores, and support the skin‘s moisture barrier," according to the brand.
It has 60.4K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I have oily/dehydrated skin, so I'm always looking for a product that keeps skin hydrated without greasing out up. This product does just that; skin is glowy and radiant in the morning with no oil slick. I also love this after a midday shower when I don't feel like doing a full skincare. I slather on a nice thick layer and by nighttime it's full absorbed and I'm left with beautifully plump skin."
Priming Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance Oil-Control Gel-Cream
This product pulls double duty as a moisturizer and a primer that helps your makeup lay evenly. It is specifically formulated for oily and combination skin, according to the brand. A shopper said, "A must-have for oily skin! I struggle with daytime moisturizers with my oily skin. I've only been using this for a short while but so far, I'm impressed! It mattifies and softens my skin without it feeling dry. I also don't feel like my skin starts to overcompensate by producing more oil in response throughout the day. Everything just feels more balanced."
Moisturizer for Acne-Prone and Oily Skin
Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30
If you are concerned about acne, this oil-absorbing moisturizer is non-greasy, non-comedogenic. It has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've been using this for a couple years now and it's by far the best moisturizer I've ever used. I've tried products from all over the spectrum, from cheaper store brand stuff recommended by my derm to expensive make-up brands. My t-zone trends oily, but when I use this is calms it down. Hasn't caused breakouts/blackheads/comedones either. My skin is way less red than it used to be, and I don't suffer from dry patches as often (if you run in winter weather, it's inevitable). It's not greasy, absorbs well, and makes a good canvas for makeup."
Tinted Moisturizer Oily Skin
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Get a full-coverage look with the ease of a moisturizer with this oil-free tinted product. It feels like you have nothing on your skin and you will get that "my skin, but better" look that you will love.
A fan of this product said, "This stuff is amazing. I thought since it is a moisturizer it wouldn't last or conceal imperfections but boy was I wrong. You just have to try it to believe it! I definitely recommend."
