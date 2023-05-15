Take a Bite Out of The Real Housewives of New York City Reboot's Drama-Filled First Trailer

Get your first look at the feuds and friendships brewing between the entirely new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in Bravo's new trailer.

New Housewives, same drama.

After rebooting the cast of The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo gave fans the first look at what's to come May 15 with the long-awaited season 14 trailer.

And in true RHONY fashion, tensions are already brewing between Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

"We definitely talked s--t about you," a fashion blogger, tells Jenna, J. Crew's former creative director, who responds "Do you actually think I didn't come with you because I didn't want to fly in coach?"

And it seems Brynn (she's a communications professional) certainly rubs a few of the ladies the wrong way after she tells one of their husbands, "Once you're ready to get a divorce, I'm single."

Confronting the group over the comment, Brynn later tells her co-stars, "If you accuse me of flirting with a married man, it's really gonna get real."

But it's not all drama as the ladies are also juggling busy careers, relationships, families and fabulously extravagant lives.

"I'm a little bit like Elizabeth Taylor," Brynn admits of her dating life, "I just don't go through with it."

And living big in the Big Apple doesn't come cheap. Bickering with her husband over a $62,000 private school tuition, publicist Jessel explains to her other half, "Tom Cruise sent his kids here. You could be rubbing shoulders with that."

And Erin makes a hilarious NSFW sex confession to her husband, telling him over a phone call, "Did I ever tell you that I had sex in a senator's office?" His response? "The kids are in the car so just FYI."

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Brynn Whitfield

Hailing from a small Midwest town, Brynn Whitfield moved to New York and never looked back. A flirtatious, single socialite, Brynn is always the life of the party and the apple of many eyes. With her communications career currently on hold, Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. While she craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way.

Bravo
Erin Lichy

Born and raised in Manhattan, Erin Lichy is a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn't afraid to stir the pot. Her naturally keen eye for spotting the next trend and die-hard work ethic has led to a prominent reputation in the New York real estate scene, in addition to running an interior design firm. With the only things more important than her career being her three children and husband Abe, this cosmopolitan is the definition of an overachiever who loves nothing more than to prove she can do it all.

Bravo
Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank is a fashion publicist, wife and new mom to twin boys who rarely sit still. Growing up in London, Jessel aspired to chase the American dream, and her hustle ultimately landed her in the Big Apple. Raised in a tight knit yet strict Indian household, she continuously struggles to share intimate details of her life with her parents across the pond. A natural-born problem solver, Jessel is always seeking resolution, but her British sense of humor sometimes gets lost in translation with the New York sensibilities surrounding her.

Bravo
Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model, philanthropist and entrepreneur whose outgoing personality enters a room before she does. Channeling her zest for life, she's the creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, which she hopes is her ticket to making it big in New York. After an initial boost from landing a spot on "Oprah's Favorite Things," she's looking to take her business to the next level, and due to her trying upbringing and desire for total control, she feels the pressure to do it all on her own without the help of investors.

Bravo
Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons is the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen. A seasoned entrepreneur, tastemaker and style icon, Jenna resides in her SoHo loft with her teenage son and loyal dog companion, Popeye. A new addition to this group, Jenna surprises even herself as she starts to let her guard down and open up about trauma from her early years. In this new chapter of her life, Jenna is learning to embrace her vulnerability and lean on her friends like never before.

Bravo
Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva is a content creator who chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, garnering attention and partnerships from Dior, Fendi, Audemar Piguet, Bentley, Vogue and more. She's a busy mom of two, loyal friend and devoted wife to her husband, David, who manages their household so that Sai can run the digital empire she has built from the ground up. A Brooklyn native, honest and straightforward, Sai's friends would say she's "as New York as it gets." Her life may seem just as put together as her posts, but her polished exterior begins to crack when the passing of her mother forces her to revisit their complicated relationship.

