Take a Bite Out of The Real Housewives of New York City Reboot's Drama-Filled First Trailer

Watch : Jenna Lyons Talks Filming for New RHONY

New Housewives, same drama.

After rebooting the cast of The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo gave fans the first look at what's to come May 15 with the long-awaited season 14 trailer.

And in true RHONY fashion, tensions are already brewing between Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

"We definitely talked s--t about you," a fashion blogger, tells Jenna, J. Crew's former creative director, who responds "Do you actually think I didn't come with you because I didn't want to fly in coach?"

And it seems Brynn (she's a communications professional) certainly rubs a few of the ladies the wrong way after she tells one of their husbands, "Once you're ready to get a divorce, I'm single."

Confronting the group over the comment, Brynn later tells her co-stars, "If you accuse me of flirting with a married man, it's really gonna get real."

But it's not all drama as the ladies are also juggling busy careers, relationships, families and fabulously extravagant lives.