Travis Barker's Kids Send Love to Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker sent heartwarming messages to stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day. The Poosh mogul's daughter Penelope Disick also had a surprise.

By Elyse Dupre May 15, 2023 2:40 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKourtney KardashianKardashiansMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Alabama Sings Her Praises

Lemme read you some of Kourtney Kardashian's Mother's Day tributes.

The Kardashians star, 44, received several sweet messages from her stepchildren in honor of the occasion, including one from Travis Barker's son Landon Barker.

"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a family photo from Kourtney and Travis' wedding festivities in Italy last year. "I love you hope you have a great day."

His sister Alabama Barker shared a heartwarming note as well. 

"Happy Mother's Day Kourt," the 17-year-old—who along with Landon and their sister Atiana De La Hoya also shared loving posts for their mom Shanna Moakler—added in her own Instagram Stories message, "thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you @kourtneykardash."

But the moving messages didn't stop there. Kourtney also received a precious gift from her daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the 9-year-old covered the floor of their home with rose petals and candles and strung a series of family pictures along some twinkle lights. The Poosh founder appreciated the present too, writing on social media, "I feel so blessed with the most thoughtful daughter."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lakeside Family Vacation

In addition, Kourtney had "dinner with my 3 babies"—who also include sons Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8. For the celebration, Travis decorated the dining room with an array of purple bouquets and candles. The Blink-182 drummer also shared a loving message to his wife.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Chicago West Call Out Kim Kardashian's Cooking in Hilarious Post

2

Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2

3

You'll Burn for Jonathan Bailey in First Look at Him in Wicked

"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Not a better mama bear. Thank you @kourtneykardash."

Kourtney—who also celebrated Mother's Day with her mom Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ and sisters at a brunch earlier in the day—has previously spoken about her bond with Travis' children.

"I love the idea of a blended family," she said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Instagram

To see more of their family photos, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Watch a new episode of Kards Katch Up every Thursday on E! News' YouTube.

Trending Stories

1

See Chicago West Call Out Kim Kardashian's Cooking in Hilarious Post

2

Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2

3

You'll Burn for Jonathan Bailey in First Look at Him in Wicked

4

Travis Barker's Kids Send Love to Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day

5
Exclusive

Why VPR's Scheana Shay Has Been Hard On Herself Amid Drama