Travis Barker's Kids Send Love to Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day

Lemme read you some of Kourtney Kardashian's Mother's Day tributes.
The Kardashians star, 44, received several sweet messages from her stepchildren in honor of the occasion, including one from Travis Barker's son Landon Barker.
"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a family photo from Kourtney and Travis' wedding festivities in Italy last year. "I love you hope you have a great day."
His sister Alabama Barker shared a heartwarming note as well.
"Happy Mother's Day Kourt," the 17-year-old—who along with Landon and their sister Atiana De La Hoya also shared loving posts for their mom Shanna Moakler—added in her own Instagram Stories message, "thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you @kourtneykardash."
But the moving messages didn't stop there. Kourtney also received a precious gift from her daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.
As seen on Instagram Stories, the 9-year-old covered the floor of their home with rose petals and candles and strung a series of family pictures along some twinkle lights. The Poosh founder appreciated the present too, writing on social media, "I feel so blessed with the most thoughtful daughter."
In addition, Kourtney had "dinner with my 3 babies"—who also include sons Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8. For the celebration, Travis decorated the dining room with an array of purple bouquets and candles. The Blink-182 drummer also shared a loving message to his wife.
"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Not a better mama bear. Thank you @kourtneykardash."
Kourtney—who also celebrated Mother's Day with her mom Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ and sisters at a brunch earlier in the day—has previously spoken about her bond with Travis' children.
"I love the idea of a blended family," she said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
To see more of their family photos, keep scrolling.