Garcelle Beauvais Says Pal Jamie Foxx Is Doing Well Following Health Scare

Watch : Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

Garcelle Beauvais has a heartwarming update on Jamie Foxx's condition.



Just days after Corinne Foxx shared that her dad is out of the hospital recuperating, Garcelle is glad to see her friend moving forward on his recovery journey.



"I definitely stay in touch with the family," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News at the Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch May 13. "I heard from the family and they were like, ‘He's good. Please don't listen to what's out there.'"



One day earlier, Corinne had spoken out to slam reports that their family was "preparing for the worst." It was an update Garcelle—who co-starred alongside the comedian in The Jamie Foxx Show for five years until 2001—needed to hear.

"I think people are reckless with information just because they want to be first," she continued. "And so, it really hurt me because it took us all."