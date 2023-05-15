Garcelle Beauvais Says Pal Jamie Foxx Is Doing Well Following Health Scare

Garcelle Beauvais has a heartwarming update on Jamie Foxx's condition.
Just days after Corinne Foxx shared that her dad is out of the hospital recuperating, Garcelle is glad to see her friend moving forward on his recovery journey.
"I definitely stay in touch with the family," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News at the Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch May 13. "I heard from the family and they were like, ‘He's good. Please don't listen to what's out there.'"
One day earlier, Corinne had spoken out to slam reports that their family was "preparing for the worst." It was an update Garcelle—who co-starred alongside the comedian in The Jamie Foxx Show for five years until 2001—needed to hear.
"I think people are reckless with information just because they want to be first," she continued. "And so, it really hurt me because it took us all."
The most recent insight from Jamie's loved ones comes just weeks after the comedian was hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical scare.
Amid his health complication, Garcelle paid tribute to her co-star and close friend.
"This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she captioned a photo of the duo shared to Instagram April 13. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."
But as Corinne recently revealed, not only has the Ray star been recovering at home surrounded by family just weeks later, but he's also gotten back into the swing of participating in daily activities, like pickle ball.
In the wake of other fellow celebs and friends publicly sending their well wishes to the Academy Award winner, in addition to the update on her dad's health, Corinne concluded her May 12 message, "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows