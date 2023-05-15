Exclusive

Garcelle Beauvais Says Pal Jamie Foxx Is Doing Well Following Health Scare

Amid Jamie Foxx's recovery following his hospitalization, Jamie Foxx Show alum and friend Garcelle Beauvais shared the comedian is doing good and is on the mend.

By Kisha Forde May 15, 2023 3:40 PMTags
Jamie FoxxExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

Garcelle Beauvais has a heartwarming update on Jamie Foxx's condition.
 
Just days after Corinne Foxx shared that her dad is out of the hospital recuperating, Garcelle is glad to see her friend moving forward on his recovery journey.
 
"I definitely stay in touch with the family," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News at the Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch May 13. "I heard from the family and they were like, ‘He's good. Please don't listen to what's out there.'"
 
One day earlier, Corinne had spoken out to slam reports that their family was "preparing for the worst." It was an update Garcelle—who co-starred alongside the comedian in The Jamie Foxx Show for five years until 2001—needed to hear.

"I think people are reckless with information just because they want to be first," she continued. "And so, it really hurt me because it took us all."

photos
Jamie Foxx: Movie Star

The most recent insight from Jamie's loved ones comes just weeks after the comedian was hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical scare.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Chicago West Call Out Kim Kardashian's Cooking in Hilarious Post

2

Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2

3

Proof Matty Healy Is Already Bonding With Taylor Swift’s Family

Amid his health complication, Garcelle paid tribute to her co-star and close friend.

"This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she captioned a photo of the duo shared to Instagram April 13. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."

But as Corinne recently revealed, not only has the Ray star been recovering at home surrounded by family just weeks later, but he's also gotten back into the swing of participating in daily activities, like pickle ball.

In the wake of other fellow celebs and friends publicly sending their well wishes to the Academy Award winner, in addition to the update on her dad's health, Corinne concluded her May 12 message, "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."

—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Chicago West Call Out Kim Kardashian's Cooking in Hilarious Post

2

Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2

3

Proof Matty Healy Is Already Bonding With Taylor Swift’s Family

4

You'll Burn for Jonathan Bailey in First Look at Him in Wicked

5

Travis Barker's Kids Send Love to Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day