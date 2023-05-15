Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $300 Packable Tote Bag for Just $69

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.

Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote Reviews

A shopper said, "So pleased with this bag! Travelled through Europe for two weeks with this bag! Loved it! Fit all of my daily needs. The best part is that it is very light weight and folds into a small case. Perfect for the limited storage in my city apartment."

Another explained, "I wanted a bag that was versatile, light and not bulky for travel. I got it with this. Very happy with my purchase."

Someone declared, "This bag is PERFECT!! I have it in a few shades, including black and red. Its packable for your trips— and its great on the go every day!!"

A Kate Spade customer said, "Beautiful bag with exactly the right amount of room for all that I want to be able to carry in it. Love the material because it's casual and lightweight and durable."

Another reviewed, "Love this tote/purse. It is lightweight and the perfect size for traveling. The purple color is beautiful!"

A Kate Spade shopper wrote, "Great travel bag. Not too big. Easy wipe fabric."

"Love it. I actually got this one in blue and I love it. It is well made and easily folds to fit in a suitcase," a shopper reviewed.

While you're shopping, check out these Amazon handbags that look much more expensive than they actually are.