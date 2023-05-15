Proof Matty Healy Is Already Bonding With Taylor Swift’s Family Amid Budding Romance

Watch : Matt Healy SPOTTED at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift isn't shaking off these latest romance rumors just yet.

Matty Healy was once again spotted by eagle-eyed fans on Taylor's Eras Tour, and this time he wasn't there alone. At the pop star's second show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 13, a fan captured a video of The 1975 frontman jamming along to her song "22" with none other than Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.

In the video posted to Twitter, Matty is seen in a private box alongside Scott, who is seemingly recording a video on his phone. Watching the "Midnights" singer perform, Matty can be seen singing along and swaying to the music before he and Scott lock eyes and bump shoulders with a smile.

Matty appearing at more and more of Taylor's shows and now being seen dancing alongside her family has only continued to fuel the dating rumors that have been heating up these last few weeks.