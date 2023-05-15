Proof Matty Healy Is Already Bonding With Taylor Swift’s Family Amid Budding Romance

Taylor Swift isn't shaking off these latest romance rumors just yet.
Matty Healy was once again spotted by eagle-eyed fans on Taylor's Eras Tour, and this time he wasn't there alone. At the pop star's second show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 13, a fan captured a video of The 1975 frontman jamming along to her song "22" with none other than Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.
In the video posted to Twitter, Matty is seen in a private box alongside Scott, who is seemingly recording a video on his phone. Watching the "Midnights" singer perform, Matty can be seen singing along and swaying to the music before he and Scott lock eyes and bump shoulders with a smile.
Matty appearing at more and more of Taylor's shows and now being seen dancing alongside her family has only continued to fuel the dating rumors that have been heating up these last few weeks.
They first sparked after the "Chocolate" singer was spotted at Taylor's concert in Nashville on May 5, more than a month after news broke that she and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together.
The romance speculation was further fueled after Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, were photographed holding hands while on a double date with Taylor's longtime friend Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani in New York city on May 11, per TMZ.
Just a day later, Matty actually took to the Eras Tour stage. He joined Phoebe Bridgers, playing the guitar during her eight-song opening set at Taylor's first show in Philadelphia.
E! News had previously reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back, and neither Taylor nor Matty has commented on the romance rumors.
This renewed speculation comes nearly a decade after fans were first enchanted by a potential love story between the pair after Matty revealed in late 2014 he and Taylor had swapped numbers after meeting at one of The 1975's concerts during their U.S. tour.
However, he was quick to put these rumors to bed.
"It's fake," Matty clarified to Australia's 2DayFM a couple months later. "We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally. She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening."