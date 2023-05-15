This It Cosmetics Balm Works as a Cleanser, Makeup Remover, and Mask: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I spend so much money on long-lasting makeup that will hold up throughout the day. However, that does leave me with a problem at night. I have extremely sensitive skin. It's important to take off all my makeup and go to bed with a clean face, but it's tough to find products that remove every last bit of makeup without drying out my skin, breaking it out, or causing redness.
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is a highly effective makeup remover that isn't harsh on my skin. You can also use it as a cleanser and a hydrating mask. According to the brand, it delivers 24 hours of hydration. It also makes my skin look radiant and bright.
Once you start using this product it will become one of those staples you never want to run out of. For a limited time, you can get two cleansing balms for less than the price of one at QVC. If you bought them separately from another site, it would cost $92. However, you can get two for just $44. Stock up before this duo sells out!
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm Duo
You can use this product as a makeup remover, a cleanser, and a face mask. Put it on dry skin and massage it into your face with your finger tips. Then, add water to emulsify and continue to massage the product into your skin. Rinse with water and pat your skin dry.
If you want to use this as a face mask, just put this on clean, dry skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse it off.
If you're on the fence about shopping, these rave reviews will convince you to check out this amazing cleansing balm.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm Reviews
A shopper admitted, "I don't write reviews but this is the best makeup remover I have ever tried. It just melts the makeup off. Love, love, love it!!!!"
Another declared, "This is the best makeup remover. I was using Sunday Riley and this is so much better. Leaves my face smooth and soft. No residue or dryness. I don't see dry skin after washing and drying. Love this product."
Someone raved, "I absolutely recommend this product. It takes off my eye makeup with not problem, including mascara. It leaves my face feeling hydrated and soft."
A reviewer said, "Love this, does not burn your eyes! Takes it all off, including waterproof mascara with no effort! Add some water to it and it turns into a milky silky cleanser! It will stay part of my double cleanse routine!"
A shopper gushed, "Wonderful, cool, fresh, soft but thorough cleansing of your face while removing ALL makeup! I love it! You will too!"
A QVC customer wrote, "I love this balm. It thoroughly cleans my entire face and leaves it moisturized. I also use this to clean my brushes-it works AMAZINGLY!"
If you want more IT Cosmetics deals, don't miss your chance to save 44% on eyebrow pencils.