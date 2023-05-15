This It Cosmetics Balm Works as a Cleanser, Makeup Remover, and Mask: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I spend so much money on long-lasting makeup that will hold up throughout the day. However, that does leave me with a problem at night. I have extremely sensitive skin. It's important to take off all my makeup and go to bed with a clean face, but it's tough to find products that remove every last bit of makeup without drying out my skin, breaking it out, or causing redness.

The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is a highly effective makeup remover that isn't harsh on my skin. You can also use it as a cleanser and a hydrating mask. According to the brand, it delivers 24 hours of hydration. It also makes my skin look radiant and bright.

Once you start using this product it will become one of those staples you never want to run out of. For a limited time, you can get two cleansing balms for less than the price of one at QVC. If you bought them separately from another site, it would cost $92. However, you can get two for just $44. Stock up before this duo sells out!