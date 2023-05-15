24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 42% On This Attachment That Turns Your KitchenAid Mixer Into an Ice Cream Maker

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you live for a sweet treat, you know those snack cravings can kick in at any time. Make sure you always have delicious frozen treats at all times with the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment. This product turns your KitchenAid stand mixer into an at-home ice cream maker.
It's incredibly easy to use and it's also a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy. The only thing more fun than making ice cream is eating it, of course. If you adore frozen snacks, but you worry about the ingredients, this attachment is a great workaround because you can have total control over what goes in your snacks. The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment is a super useful machine and you can save money since you won't be buying pints of ice cream from the store.
Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment for just $65 instead of $113. Hurry up and shop! Today is the only day you can get this price.
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment w/ Ice Cream Scoop
This bundle includes 2-qt freeze bowl, dasher, drive assembly, and ice cream scoop.
Shoppers love this easy-to-use kitchen gadget. Here are just some of the rave reviews.
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment w/ Ice Cream Scoop Reviews
A shopper shared, "We love this KitchenAid ice cream maker. It makes delicious soft serve ice cream in 30 minutes. We keep the bowl in the freezer all the time so it is always ready to use."
Another reviewed, "I have always loved ice cream, and this addition to my KA accessories is wonderful. In twenty minutes you have the soft serve ice cream of your liking. And after ripening, you have a firm ice cream that tastes great without all of the additives that are in commercially made products. Top it with your favorite fruit, nuts and more! Enjoy!"
A QVC customer admitted, "I was hesitant to invest in this product but so happy I purchased it. Easy to use. Made delicious ice cream. Looking forward to making more ice cream. My family raved at how easy and delicious the ice cream turned out."
Someone reviewed, "I actually have the previous version of this attachment. I have had it for at least 15 years and it works fabulously. I recently made coffee ice cream and hazelnut gelato. They both came out creamy and delicious. I have never had a problem making delicious creamy ice cream. I love my KA stand mixer and have always had wonderful customer service from KA and QVC."
"I have such fond memories of making ice cream with my grandmother as a kid. Back then it required an electric churn on the back porch, an extension cord, bags of ice, and rock salt. This gives the exact same results, but with no mess! It's very easy to attach to my tilt back mixer, and all I have to do is wash the dasher and bowl, pop it back in the freezer, and it's ready to go," a reviewer wrote.
