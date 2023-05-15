Chicago West Hilariously Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s Cooking in Mother’s Day Card

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter Chicago West had a humorous comment about her mom's cooking skills in a Mother’s Day questionnaire.

Leave it to Chicago West to tell you all about her mom Kim Kardashian.

In honor of Mother's Day, the Kardashians star received a cute "All About My Mom" card from her 5-year-old daughter, complete with a questionnaire that had Kim laughing out loud.

It turns out, when it came to filling in the blank of "The best thing she cooks is…" Chicago's hilarious response read, "Mom doesn't cook, she has a chef." As for Kim's response? Alongside Chi's answer, the SKIMS founder added, "OMG."
 
However, Kim followed up with a slight rebuttal, sharing a photo of Beeshee (a traditional Armenian pancake) as it was being cooked on the stove, writing, "Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL."
 
But that's not all, as Kim also shared a glimpse at the heartwarming gifts she received on Mother's Day, which included video messages from Chicago and her siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

"You are the best in the world," North noted in her sweet message. "You make my day every day." Meanwhile, Saint emphasized that his mom "means the world" to him, adding, "I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family."

Keep reading to see how celebs celebrated Mother's Day 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, sharing an Instagram Stories video of herself sharing a tender moment with her and partner Tom Pelphrey's newborn daughter. She captioned the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

Instagram / Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley's partner paid tribute to the actress and their moms, sharing pics of them with his and the actress' newborn daughter.

Instagram
Keke Palmer

For her first Mother's Day as a mom, the actress' partner, Darius Jackson, shared a slew of throwback photos of the actress when she was pregnant with their first child, son Leodis.

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland

The actress also shared this throwback pic of himself with his mom, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mammas out there and to anyone in your life who has offered you unconditional love."

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The actor shared a selfie of himself with his fiancée, mom of their daughter Daisy.

Instagram
John Travolta

On Mother's Day 2023, the actor paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer, sharing a throwback video of the actress opening a Mother's Day present on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly," he wrote. "We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several never-before-seen pics of her kids Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 15 months, on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actress shared new pics of her daughter Royce on her first Mother's Day as a mom. (also pictured: Her fiancée Ramona Agruma.)

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

"Gosh I'm lucky to be their mama," Reese captioned this pic of herself with children Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Instagram
Mandy Moore

"Stepping into the world of motherhood has been like entering the most expansive, mythical labyrinth- it's felt simultaneously overwhelming and oddly familiar. It's the job I'm proudest of and the most grateful for. Always," the This Is Us alum, who shares sons August and Oscar with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on Instagram. "Hats off to all those who mother in any and every way and an extra squeeze to those who find this day difficult. #HappyMother'sDay."

Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Lynn Harless

The star also honored his own mother with an Instagram post. "Mom… We've had some fun, haven't we?!" he wrote. "I hope you know every day how much you've taught me and how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, Mom. Thank you for loving me all along the way."

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The star paid tribute to his wife, mother of their sons Silas and Phineas, on Instagram. "This human right here," he wrote. "Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!"

Justin added, "Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to."

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this pic of his wife with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, writing, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

Mother's Day 2023 fell on the 19th birthday of Gwyneth and ex Chris Martin's eldest child, daughter Apple Martin. The actress, who also shares son Moses Martin, 17, with the Coldplay frontman, shared pics of herself with both kids and her own mother, actress Blythe Danner, on her Instagram Stories and a special birthday tribute to Apple on her grid.

"Happy Birthday my angel," the Oscar winner wrote. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

