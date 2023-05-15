S Club 7 Shares Tearful Update on Reunion Tour After Paul Cattermole’s Death

Watch : S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

S Club 7 is bringing it all back to honor Paul Cattermole.

A little more than one month after Cattermole's passing, his group members have shared the status of their upcoming reunion tour, which was announced prior to his death.

As S Club 7 stars Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee said in a recent message, they will embark on the upcoming concert stretch, but member Hannah Spearritt will not be participating.

"You've probably noticed that there's only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour," Lee noted in the band's May 14 Instagram video. "We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up."



The British band also reflected on Cattermole's legacy, with each group member getting emotional as they paid tribute.

"No one could ever replace our Paul," McIntosh noted. "But he lives on inside each and every one of us."