S Club 7 Shares Tearful Update on Reunion Tour After Paul Cattermole’s Death

S Club 7 is bringing it all back to honor Paul Cattermole.
A little more than one month after Cattermole's passing, his group members have shared the status of their upcoming reunion tour, which was announced prior to his death.
As S Club 7 stars Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee said in a recent message, they will embark on the upcoming concert stretch, but member Hannah Spearritt will not be participating.
"You've probably noticed that there's only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour," Lee noted in the band's May 14 Instagram video. "We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up."
The British band also reflected on Cattermole's legacy, with each group member getting emotional as they paid tribute.
"No one could ever replace our Paul," McIntosh noted. "But he lives on inside each and every one of us."
As the group explained, they've also renamed their tour—slated to start in October in the U.K. and Ireland—in Cattermole's honor.
"It's going to be our tribute to Paul," Lee said, getting emotional. "So, we are actually renaming the tour ‘The Good Times Tour,' which is the song that Paul was going to sing."
As Barrett shared, "We're calling the tour ‘The Good Times Tour' in tribute to Paul because that was his song, and all fans know that. So, it feels right."
"He's always going to be with us," Stevens added. "He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning. And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it's going to make it even more special."
In early April, the group shared that Cattermole had died at the age of 46, penning a heartbreaking tribute. No further details about his cause of death have been shared publicly.
"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the pop group wrote in a statement shared to Instagram April 7. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."