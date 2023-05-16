Look Back on Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Family Photos

Watch : Will Adam Levine's Kids Follow in His Rockstar Footsteps? He Says...

And she is loved.

Behati Prinsloo turns 35 on May 16 and the supermodel is celebrating with her husband Adam Levine and their three children by her side. The supermodel and the Maroon 5 frontman welcomed their third child in January, with Behati recently sharing the first photo of the newest addition to their family on Instagram.

Though Adam was noticeably absent from her Instagram account after he admitted that he "crossed the line" in the wake of cheating allegations— which he denied—Behati shared a series of snaps from their family life on May 9 with the caption, "A blink of an eye." In addition to a photo of Adam holding their newborn on the beach during sunset, the pics also featured the couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

While the pair largely keep their kids out of the spotlight—tending to keep their faces off of their social media—they do make rare public appearances. Back in 2017, their eldest child did made a public appearance when she joined her mom to support her dad during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.